Kidswear brand Gini & Jony adopts Unicommerce to boost its online business

Mumbai 07th October 2025: Homegrown kidswear brand Gini & Jony has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce and retail enablement platforms, to streamline its online operations and scale its digital presence across India.
Gini & Jony, known for its stylish and comfortable range of kids’ apparel is available across 50 exclusive brand outlets, at 250+ retail points, its brand website and on multiple online marketplaces. The brand has implemented Unicommerce’s multi-channel order and warehouse management systems, to enable faster fulfilment, real-time inventory tracking, and seamless order processing for orders received across its brand website and multiple marketplaces.
Unlike adult fashion, kidswear requires frequent design changes, seasonal drops, and quick turnarounds due to evolving trends and age-specific sizing – all of which make inventory management and forecasting complex. Unicommerce’s technology solutions will help Gini & Jony manage inventory more accurately across channels, enabling faster, more reliable deliveries and an improved shopping experience.
India’s kids’ apparel market, valued at USD 24.56 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 29.35 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, growing brand consciousness among parents and the expansion of organised retail and e-commerce platforms, which have made kidswear more accessible by offering greater variety and convenience to shoppers across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Harsh Agarwal, CEO of Gini & Jony said, “The kidswear category within the apparel market holds significant growth potential in India, driven by a rising young population, increasing urbanisation, and growing demand for branded, fashion-forward clothing for children. Our focus is to increase our revenue share from our online channels, and this partnership will help us enhance our digital capabilities, streamline operations, and reach a wider customer base more efficiently.”
“The apparel segment is often cited as one of the most challenging areas to manage within e-commerce. This is due to a combination of factors which Unicommerce solves for,” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce. “We are thrilled to partner with Gini & Jony in their expansion journey, enabling them to strengthen their digital presence and reach a broader audience across India’s evolving kidswear market,” he added.