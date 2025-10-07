Kidswear brand Gini & Jony adopts Unicommerce to boost its online business

Mumbai 07th October 2025: Homegrown kidswear brand Gini & Jony has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce and retail enablement platforms, to streamline its online operations and scale its digital presence across India.

Gini & Jony, known for its stylish and comfortable range of kids’ apparel is available across 50 exclusive brand outlets, at 250+ retail points, its brand website and on multiple online marketplaces. The brand has implemented Unicommerce’s multi-channel order and warehouse management systems, to enable faster fulfilment, real-time inventory tracking, and seamless order processing for orders received across its brand website and multiple marketplaces.

Unlike adult fashion, kidswear requires frequent design changes, seasonal drops, and quick turnarounds due to evolving trends and age-specific sizing – all of which make inventory management and forecasting complex. Unicommerce’s technology solutions will help Gini & Jony manage inventory more accurately across channels, enabling faster, more reliable deliveries and an improved shopping experience.

India’s kids’ apparel market, valued at USD 24.56 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 29.35 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, growing brand consciousness among parents and the expansion of organised retail and e-commerce platforms, which have made kidswear more accessible by offering greater variety and convenience to shoppers across the country.