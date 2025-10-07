LAL’s New Diwali Film Celebrates How Sweet Makes Relationships Stronger and Celebrations Brighter

07th October 2025: LAL is one of India’s most beloved traditional mithai brands, has unveiled its latest Diwali campaign, “Is Diwali Banaye Har Rishte Ko Khaas.” This campaign beautifully reiterates that Diwali is not only about festivities but also about sharing love, joy, and the essence of community.

Conceptualized by Zero Followers, the film is set in a family home bustling with Diwali preparations. As the family engages in playing antakshari, lights are being decorated by a hardworking electrician in the living room. The narrative revolves around the bond between family members and the spirit of sharing sweetness during the festival. While the family struggles to recall songs, the electrician hums a tune, softly drawing everyone’s attention and symbolizing the bridging of gaps through music and celebration.

In a touching moment, the father notices the electrician’s presence and offers him a box of LAL Mysore Pak, embodying a gesture of kindness and inclusivity that resonates deeply with the festival’s ideals of generosity and warmth, and making everyone at home feel special.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Prateek Athwani, Managing Director & CEO of LAL, said: “At LAL, we believe that sweets are much more than just festive treats; they are an integral part of the bonds that unite families and communities, especially during Diwali. This festival is rooted in togetherness, tradition, and shared joy, where every sweet symbolizes love, gratitude, and the sweetness of relationships. Our campaign, ‘Is Diwali Banaye Har Rishte Ko Khas,’ celebrates this very essence of how a simple box of sweets – especially LAL Mysore Pak can turn moments into memories and strengthen the ties that make Diwali truly special for every home.”

The campaign emphasizes that every moment becomes special with the sweetness of LAL-Yeh Mithaas Hai Kuch Khaas! The film beautifully reiterates that Diwali is not only about festivities but also about sharing love, joy, and the essence of community.

As a pioneer in traditional Indian mithai, LAL stays true to its values of authenticity and quality, delivering sweetness that connects people and creates memorable moments. The ‘Is Diwali Banaye Har Rishte Ko Khaas’ campaign rolls out across digital and social, with LAL as your trusted sweets partner across all occasions.