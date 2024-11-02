Kinaxis Appoints President of Global Commercial Operations

November 02, 2024,Ottawa, Ontario, Canada : Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced Mark Morgan as president, commercial operations.

Morgan is a proven supply chain software executive who has scaled global commercial operations to well beyond a billion dollars in annual revenue, delivered double-digit SaaS increases within existing and new customers, and enabled hyper-growth through expanding partner ecosystems. He has more than two decades of executive and sales leadership experience in supply chain, including leading the commercial operations for Coupa and Blue Yonder, where he also held the role of interim CEO.

In his new role, Morgan will manage Kinaxis sales teams in North America, EMEA and APAC, the global go-to-market & strategic operations team, global customer care and business consulting.

Bob Courteau, executive chair at Kinaxis said, “We have incredible dominance in the supply chain software market already and there is even more opportunity ahead of us. Our product is second to none, we have proven success in key verticals with companies of all sizes, alliances with world-class partners, and an incredibly talented team. I’m thrilled to welcome Mark, and I look forward to working with him to take Kinaxis to its next incredible stage of success.”

Morgan added, “Opportunities like this are rare: Kinaxis is the clear leader in planning & AI-driven supply chain orchestration with the largest blue-chip customers, deepest domain expertise, a robust and modern portfolio, and really exciting prospects. I’m honored to join the team and can’t wait to contribute to this success story.”

Kinaxis is a ten-time Leader in Gartner’s Supply Chain Planning Solutions Magic Quadrant and in the recent Gartner Voice of the Customer Survey, it was the only vendor to make the Customers’ Choice quadrant with 93% of customers willing to recommend Kinaxis. The company was also named by Nucleus Research as a Leader in the 2024 Transportation Management Technology Value Matrix. Its AI-infused orchestration platform Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery.