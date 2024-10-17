Kirtilals Expands Footprint with New Showroom Opening in Rajahmundry

17th October 2024 Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, India Kirtilals, a distinguished name in fine diamond jewellery, has proudly inaugurated its 14th retail showroom in Rajahmundry on 12th October 2024. This expansive and elegantly designed showroom showcases a wide array of exquisite diamond and gold jewellery, ranging from everyday wear to stunning bridal collections, all conveniently housed under one roof. Thiru. Adireddy Srinivas, the MLA from Rajahmundry, and Mrs. Adireddy Bhavani inaugurated the showroom.

A standout feature of the new Kirtilals showroom is its integrated Bridal Studio, crafted to enhance the bridal jewellery shopping experience. This studio boasts an extensive selection of bridal pieces, including intricate bridal sets, bangles, necklaces, and earrings. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, customers can preview their jewellery designs before making a purchase, ensuring complete satisfaction.

To commemorate the launch, Kirtilals is offering an inaugural promotion of up to Rs. 12,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery, alongside a 50% discount on value-added services, available for a limited time.

Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 14th showroom in Rajahmundry. The integrated Bridal Studio is designed to provide a convenient and memorable shopping experience for brides-to-be. We believe this new location will become the ultimate destination for those seeking exclusive and exquisite jewellery.”

Kirtilals Rajahmundry Showroom

Spanning an impressive 3200 sq. ft., the showroom is designed to offer a luxurious shopping environment. Its modern decor features subtle hues that create a warm and inviting atmosphere for all customers.

Kirtilals takes pride in its team of skilled designers who create unique, innovative pieces tailored to evolving customer tastes. The design team specializes in various styles, from traditional to contemporary, working closely with clients to craft customized jewellery that meets their individual needs. Complementing this is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that ensures the production of high-quality jewellery, making Kirtilals diamonds brilliantly visible. This manufacturing process skillfully combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.

The new Kirtilals showroom with its integrated Bridal Studio is located at No. 80-1-4, AV Appa Rao Road, Opposite HDFC Bank, Rajahmundry.