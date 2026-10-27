PL Capital Initiates Coverage on PhysicsWallah with ‘Accumulate’ Rating, Sets Target Price at Rs.141

Brokerage sees around 13% upside in PhysicsWallah, citing scalable online operations, strong brand reach and improving profitability prospects

PL Capital has initiated coverage on education technology company PhysicsWallah Ltd (PhysicsWallah) with an ‘Accumulate’ rating and a target price of ₹141 per share, compared with the current market price (CMP) of ₹125. The target implies an upside potential of approximately 13%, placing the stock within the brokerage’s Accumulate rating range of 5% to 15%.

The brokerage’s valuation is based on a sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) methodology, which assigns separate valuations to the company’s online and offline education businesses. PL Capital values the online business at 35 times estimated September 2028 pre-Ind AS EBITDA, reflecting its asset-light operating model, scalability and negative working capital. The offline business is valued at 15 times estimated September 2028 pre-Ind AS EBITDA, reflecting its higher capital requirements, comparatively lower margins and more limited scalability.

Online business remains a key competitive advantage

PL Capital identifies PhysicsWallah’s digital-first model, strong brand recognition and extensive social media presence as important competitive advantages. The company has built a community of approximately 142 million people across its social ecosystem and operates more than 320 YouTube channels, supporting student acquisition and engagement.

The brokerage also highlights the company’s relatively low customer acquisition costs. PhysicsWallah’s advertising and promotional expenses are estimated at around 9% of sales, compared with approximately 19% to 31% for competitors such as Unacademy and upGrad.

Its affordable pricing strategy is another factor supporting customer acquisition and retention. The average customer price for online courses, measured as average customer purchase value (ACPU), is approximately ₹3,509 over four years, according to the analysis.

These factors support a business model that can reach a large student base without proportionately increasing marketing expenditure, potentially strengthening margins as revenue expands.

Expansion across education segments to drive growth

PhysicsWallah’s growth strategy includes expanding beyond its established test-preparation offerings into state-board education, vernacular-language learning, online K-12 education and professional upskilling.

The company is also expanding its offline footprint through a data-led centre rollout strategy. It currently operates 353 centres and is expected to add approximately 30 centres annually.

PL Capital expects these initiatives to support sustained revenue growth while improving operating leverage. The brokerage projects a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY26 and FY29, while pre-Ind AS EBITDA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68% over the same period.

The offline business is projected to achieve EBITDA breakeven in FY27, which could provide an additional boost to consolidated profitability as the physical learning network matures.

Profitability and cash flow expected to improve

The brokerage anticipates a significant improvement in PhysicsWallah’s profitability over the coming years. Its EBITDA margin is projected to increase from 9.8% in FY26 to 22.1% in FY29.

Free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) is also expected to rise substantially, from ₹2.6 billion in FY26 to ₹14.3 billion in FY29, reflecting the anticipated improvement in operating profitability and cash generation.

However, the projected financial trajectory will depend on the company’s ability to sustain student enrolments, maintain pricing competitiveness, manage expansion costs and improve the performance of its offline operations.

Valuation and recent earnings remain key risks

Despite the favourable long-term growth outlook, valuation remains an important consideration for investors. PhysicsWallah is trading at approximately 35 times and 21 times pre-Ind AS EBITDA for FY28E and FY29E, respectively, after adjusting for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs, according to the brokerage analysis.

These multiples indicate that the market is already assigning a substantial valuation to the company’s future earnings growth, leaving limited room for execution-related disappointments if growth or profitability falls short of expectations.

Recent earnings also warrant attention. PhysicsWallah reported EBITDA of ₹256 million in Q4FY26, followed by an EBITDA loss of ₹126 million in Q1FY27. These results highlight the near-term challenges involved in balancing business expansion with operating profitability.

Investors will therefore monitor subsequent quarterly results for evidence of improving margins, stronger cash generation and progress towards offline business breakeven.

Outlook

PL Capital’s initiation of coverage highlights the long-term potential of PhysicsWallah’s low-cost online model, extensive digital community and expanding education portfolio. The projected acceleration in EBITDA growth and improvement in cash flows underpin its ₹141 target price.

Nevertheless, the brokerage’s Accumulate recommendation reflects a measured view of the stock’s risk-reward profile, with the implied upside limited to around 13% at the cited market price of ₹125. Execution risks, recent EBITDA weakness and elevated valuation multiples remain important factors for investors to consider.

Note: The target price, valuation multiples and financial projections cited above are based on the supplied PL Capital research summary and represent brokerage estimates, not guaranteed outcomes. Investors should verify the latest market price and published research before making investment decisions.