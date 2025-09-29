KSH INFRA partners with WSB Announce Rs.450 Crore Investment for 50-Acre Industrial & Logistics Park in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India – 29th September, 2025: KSH INFRA and WSB Real Estate Partners (WSB), along with co-investors, join hands to develop a 50-acre Industrial & Logistics Park in Hosur, Bengaluru. Of the total investment of INR 450 crore planned for KSH Hosur Park I, INR 180 Crore constitutes the equity, while the remaining comprises Construction Funding from Banks. The park, which was launched last year, has the potential to develop 1.25 million sq. ft. of space and is expected to create jobs for more than 1,800 people.

By bringing together KSH INFRA’s expertise in developing sustainable Grade A parks and WSB’s strong investment management capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver modern infrastructure that helps businesses expand and grow.

KSH INFRA and WSB Real Estate Partners have entered into an asset-level joint venture, with WSB along with co-investors holding 74% and KSH INFRA holding 26% in the venture. The model ensures clear alignment of interests, with WSB as the financial investor and KSH INFRA as the development partner, where roles and responsibilities are unequivocally defined. Both organisations see this as the start of a larger strategic association. Plans include exploring multiple investment opportunities in brownfield/ greenfield developments to expand their footprint further.

As the industrial and logistics segment matures into one of India’s sunrise sectors and draws increasing interest from private equity and HNI investors, the partnership between KSH INFRA and WSB aims to capitalise on this momentum by delivering Grade A facilities in the Bengaluru and Hosur markets.

Sharing his perspective on the partnership, Sundaresan Vaidyanthan, CEO of KSH INFRA, commented: “At KSH INFRA, alignment of interests remains a key principle in how we build partnerships. Our HoldCo–PropCo–OpCo structure, supported by a consistent track record of delivery, provides a strong foundation for collaboration with financial partners. With WSB’s backing from marquee investors, this partnership is well-positioned to scale rapidly and create long-term value.” Speaking about the partnership, Vinit Prabhugaonkar, Managing Partner at WSB, said: “WSB is eager to participate in India’s rapidly growing industrial and logistics real estate sector. In KSH INFRA, we identified a pan-India industrial development partner with robust systems, processes, and compliances in place. Alongside their professional team, fully aligned and incentivised within the contours of the deal structure, we are confident of delivering superior returns for our investors.”

KSH INFRA has built a strong presence in the industrial and logistics sector with six parks across India, including three successful exits at Chakan I, Chakan II, and Talegaon. The company has delivered 4 million sq. ft. in Chakan, Pune, and has another 3 million sq. ft. under development in Bengaluru and Chennai. KSH INFRA is now targeting an additional 10 million sq. ft. of growth in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai by FY 2030.

WSB Partners, formerly known as Walton Street India, was founded by Walton Street Capital’s ex-India team—Kaushik Desai, Vinit Prabhugaonkar, and Vimal Jangla—together with the Blacksoil Group. Since 2013, WSB has committed about INR 4,000 crore in the Indian real estate sector, investing in more than 70 transactions across six metros, managing over 100 projects, and securing exits in over 70% of them.