Lenovo Introduces New Solutions to Help Growing Businesses Evolve IT Foundation and Build an AI-Ready Future

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., September 25, 2025 — Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced new IT infrastructure solutions tailored to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) easily deploy, scale and leverage modern IT in the era of AI. The solutions are designed to accelerate growth and innovation from day one with pre-tested and validated bundles of servers, software and consumption-based pricing options that help growing businesses move faster from decision to deployment. Featuring guided setup and built-in security, the solutions help businesses quickly modernize outdated infrastructure to prepare for today’s AI-powered workplace while delivering insights to anywhere that business happens.

In today’s fast-moving IT landscape, SMBs face increasing pressure to adopt AI and stay competitive with limited resources, needing technology that is both powerful and practical. Businesses need the right IT foundation that helps them adapt and pivot for not only today, but also for the future. Lenovo offers an SMB-first approach with scalable solutions that are easy to adopt, powerful out of the box and focused on delivering immediate value.

“Lenovo is redefining how SMBs access, adopt and scale the next generation of IT for faster business outcomes across any industry,” said Brian Connors, VP & GM, Enterprise and SMB AI, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. “Our comprehensive new solutions bring enterprise-grade performance, reliability and innovation wherever it is needed, backed by trusted support and full lifecycle management. With a flexible buying and operating experience, Lenovo is removing complexity to help SMBs harness AI and hybrid cloud capabilities on their own terms, without overextending budgets or resources.”

Business Solutions Designed for Today and Ready for Tomorrow

Lenovo’s pre-tested and validated bundles are designed to deliver enterprise performance and reliability for SMBs without the complexity. Combining the industry’s most reliable servers with leading industry partners, these solutions make it easy to tap next generation IT for lower costs and faster results, with no custom builds, no guesswork and no specialized teams required. Lenovo offers multiple pre-tested bundles, including the following:

Business Ready Infrastructure in a Box: Scale confidently with proven designs and simplified IT with Hyper-V Ready Node solutions built on the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 or Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 V4, validated with Windows Server 2025 Hyper-V and imaged with Windows Admin Console enabled.

AI Edge-Ready Node: Run modern apps anywhere business happens with the cost-effective Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100, powered by Scale Computing HyperCore for lightweight and on-demand edge deployments, making enterprise-grade edge computing easy to adopt and manage for smaller teams.

Business Protection in a Box: Safeguard critical data and workloads with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 V3 supporting up to 55 VMs; Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 V3 + ThinkSystem Storage Arrays supporting up to 140 VMs.

Lenovo gives businesses a streamlined and easy-to-manage experience from set up to daily operations with Lenovo XClarity One, a protected cloud portal with AI-driven visibility, control, and preventative maintenance to cut downtime and operating costs. For data protection, Lenovo integrates Veeam to safeguard workloads against ransomware and failures, and with near-instant recovery, SMBs can restore critical operations in minutes, without needing a large IT staff.

Additionally, Lenovo simplifies business transformation with validated AI configurations that provide a proven roadmap and eliminate the need to build AI from scratch. The new solutions deliver results fast, with use cases ranging from real-time threat detection that enhances security to customer insights that fuel revenue growth.

Flexible IT Consumption Without the Extra Costs

Lenovo is transforming IT consumption for small and medium businesses with TruScale Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS). With options ranging from leasing to predictable subscriptions and consumption-based pricing options, TruScale gives SMBs full financial flexibility to adapt as needs evolve. Business owners can choose only the services and solutions that they need and can scale these services to fit their organization’s exact requirements, simplifying control, support and integration, while ensuring businesses aren’t paying more for excess capabilities.

The impact is measurable with Lenovo customers reporting up to 30% faster rollouts, helping reduce delays and accelerating their path from purchase to productivity. In one case, a mid-sized Brazilian company used TruScale to triple its business performance. By allowing companies to scale services precisely to their needs without overpaying for unused capacity, TruScale becomes more than a solution, it’s a strategic advantage, meant to accelerate operational agility.

Meeting a Moment of Need for SMBs

SMBs face a tough landscape today, with heightened competition and Lenovo is helping these businesses stay current with its SMB portfolio, while eliminating the traditional barriers of technological prowess and costs that can often hinder organizations. With Lenovo’s SMB solutions, businesses can simplify the way they acquire, deploy, and manage IT – accelerating innovation and operational efficiency from day one to provide a competitive advantage.