Lenovo Jumps 52 Spots to 196 on ‘Fortune Global 500’ List Following Strong FY2024/25 Performance

India, August 04th, 2025: Lenovo has climbed 52 spots to #196 on Fortune’s annual Global 500 List and is ranked #13 among the companies featured in the Technology sector. This achievement marks Lenovo’s 16th year on the Global 500, highlighting it as one of the world’s 500 largest companies by revenue, with its highest ranking in the Technology sector to date. The rise in ranking reflects Lenovo’s strong FY2024/25 annual revenue, the second highest in its history, which saw revenue up 21% year-on-year to US$69.1 billion and net income up 36% to US$1.4 billion on a non-Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards basis.

Lenovo’s outstanding performance was not only driven by its focus on executing a clear diversified growth strategy, but also its end-to-end integrated global operations, ODM+ manufacturing model, and global resources/local delivery model. Over the past 20 years of operating a global business, Lenovo has established a manufacturing footprint that boasts 30+ manufacturing sites (either in-house or outsourced) in 11 different markets around the world. The combination of these gives Lenovo maximum flexibility and resilience to navigate through uncertainties and be more adaptive to the macro market conditions.

Additionally, Lenovo continues to prioritize investment in innovation, with R&D expenses up 13% year-on-year for the past fiscal year. This commitment drove key milestones in its hybrid AI strategy, reinforcing its focus and readiness in the AI decade.

Lenovo will report its FY2025/26 first quarter results on 14 August, 2025.