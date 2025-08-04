WIKA Instruments India Private Limited Acquires Calibration Services business of Godrej and Boyce

Palwal, Haryana, 4th August 2025 – WIKA Instruments India Private Limited (“WIKA India”) has successfully acquired the Calibration Services business of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (“Godrej”). This strategic acquisition enhances WIKA’s calibration service offerings to deliver superior customer experiences.

By integrating Godrej’s expertise and resources with WIKA, we ensure more efficient and reliable calibration services, tailored to meet specific customer needs. Customers can expect a seamless transition in our operations, maintaining the highest standards of service.

“In line with our global strategic landscape and to strengthen our calibration & service offering, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition presents. Our commitment remains focused on exceeding expectations to our customers by harnessing the strength of GODREJ’s local calibration business with WIKAs global expertise to offer superior calibration services,” said Gaurav Bawa, Senior Vice President, WIKA India.

The acquisition allows WIKA to broaden its range of calibration services, offering a wider array of solutions. Whether it is precision measurement or advanced calibration techniques, the enhanced capabilities will enable WIKA to cater to diverse industry requirements.