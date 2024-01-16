Liminal Elevates Secure Custody and Asset Management by Integrating Telos Network

New Delhi, January 16, 2024: Liminal, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset custody solutions, is pleased to announce the integration of Telos Network into its custody and wallet infrastructure. This strategic move represents a significant leap forward in enhancing the security and efficiency of asset management on the Telos blockchain. Liminal has recognized that secure custody of digital assets is directly correlated with the strength of the underlying blockchain infrastructure. As the demand for alternative blockchain ecosystems and community participation continues to grow, interoperability has become a core integration parameter for custody platforms.

Commenting on the development, Manhar Garegrat, Country Head- India & Global Partnerships at Liminal, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration, stating, “The addition of Telos into Liminal custody’s multi-chain ecosystem is a significant step towards growing the web3 ecosystem together. Telos’ flawless record of zero-downtime since launch, over 15,200 transactions per second with minimal fees, and focus on enabling Zero Knowledge technology for ultimate scalability and privacy for blockchain global adoption, make it a compelling platform for web3 adoption. We are excited to empower projects building on Telos as they leverage Liminal’s robust security, world class compliance, regulated custody, process automations and integrations to grow their business on Telos.” Commenting on the development, Sukesh Tedla, Director of Liquidity & Exchanges at Telos Network said “ We are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Liminal. The combined strength of both the brands will not only enhance the digital asset experience for users but also create a highly secure ecosystem for fostering innovation in digital asset custody services. We are committed to creating more synergies with Liminal in the near future.”

By introducing Telos, a third-generation blockchain platform, into our custody and wallet infrastructure, Liminal is enabling secure custody, policy-led workflows, multi-party wallet governance, and comprehensive compliance monitoring for protocols and institutions operating on the Telos Network.

Key Features of Liminal’s Integration with Telos Network:

Secure and Efficient Treasury Management: Liminal Custody’s robust MPC and Multisig-powered wallet infrastructure provides unparalleled security for Telos-supported assets. This infrastructure ensures that every transaction adheres to stringent security protocols and multi-party authorization requirements, offering granular control over asset management.

Policy-Driven Automation for Optimal Efficiency: Liminal’s automation workflows streamline Telos asset management processes. Users can define policy-based transaction processing rules to automate routine tasks, reduce operational overhead, and enhance overall efficiency, aligning with specific risk tolerances and regulatory requirements.

Vigilant Risk and Compliance Monitoring: Liminal Custody’s comprehensive risk and compliance monitoring tools mitigate potential risks and ensure regulatory compliance. The platform continuously monitors wallets and transactions for anomalies or potential violations, enabling users to take immediate action to protect their funds and adhere to regulatory standards.

Seamless Integration with Telos and DApp Ecosystem: Liminal’s MMI and Wallet Connect integration provide seamless access to a wide range of native Telos and mainstream decentralized applications (DApps). This integration empowers users to capitalize on their Telos asset holdings by accessing a diverse array of DeFi protocols.