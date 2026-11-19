Mumbai, November 19, 2026 – AstroVeena , a Vedic astrology platform, today announced its Premium Jyotish Report for 2027. It is a personal reading prepared by a team of 10 astrologers with more than 20 years of experience, who study each person’s kundli and answer that person’s own questions about the year ahead in writing.

The launch comes at the time of year when Indians look ahead. Yearly rashifal columns and 2027 forecasts are everywhere, but nearly all of them are written for a sign: the same prediction for everyone born under it. AstroVeena was built on a simple idea: the questions people bring to astrology are personal, so the answers should be too.

Astrology that is studied, not generated

Most astrology online today falls into two kinds. One is the generic report that would read the same for thousands of people. The other is the instant chatbot answer that knows nothing about the person asking. AstroVeena takes a different approach.

When a person orders a Premium Jyotish Report, a member of the AstroVeena Jyotish team casts the birth chart from the exact time and place of birth. The astrologer then studies it in full: the planets by sign, house and nakshatra; where the chart is strong and where it asks for care; the dasha periods the person is running now and those ahead; and how current transits fall on the chart. Any dosha is reported together with the conditions that soften or cancel it, never on its own.

The reading ends with written answers to up to three questions chosen by the person, together with predictions, practical suggestions and the timing that favours each.

“People don’t come to astrology out of idle curiosity. They come at a turning point: a job offer, a marriage proposal, a difficult stretch that won’t end,” said a spokesperson for AstroVeena. “A forecast written for a whole sign can’t speak to that moment. A team that has spent decades studying charts, and actually sits with yours, can. That is the experience we wanted to make easy to get.”

“How will 2027 be for me?”

The 2027 edition of the report starts with that question already filled in. The team answers it from the dasha period the person will be running through 2027 and from how the year’s planetary transits fall on their own chart. That includes which months favour which plans.

The remaining two questions are the person’s own. They might ask, for example, whether 2027 is a good year to change jobs or start a business, whether it brings marriage, whether it suits buying a home, and which months suit exams, study or a move abroad.

Readers can start a 2027 reading at astroveena.com/premium-report/2027 .

The report costs ₹999 in total, with a single payment and no subscription. It is delivered as a PDF by email and in the customer’s account within two working days. For five hours after paying, customers can edit their birth details or cancel for a full refund, before the team begins work.

Early response

The platform has seen strong early demand. In the past 30 days, users generated about 2,000 kundlis with AstroVeena’s free Kundli tool and ordered more than 100 Premium Jyotish Reports.

A free place to begin

Not everyone is ready for a full reading, and AstroVeena keeps its everyday tools free:

Free Kundli: a complete birth chart with Vimshottari Dasha and Antardasha, divisional charts, yogas and dosha analysis.

Kundli matching: 36-guna Ashtakoot compatibility for families considering a marriage.

Daily Panchang: tithi, nakshatra, yoga, karana, Rahu Kaal, Choghadiya and hora for planning the day.

Horoscopes: daily, monthly and yearly forecasts calculated from where the planets actually are, including the 2027 yearly horoscopes.

The tools are available in English and Hindi. Calculations use the Swiss Ephemeris, a high-precision planetary data standard used by professional astrologers worldwide.

The company says these tools are a good way to learn one’s chart, but are not a substitute for a reading. “A calculation tells you what is in your chart,” the spokesperson said. “When a decision matters, you want someone to tell you what it means for you.”

Guidance, not fear

AstroVeena publishes the principles behind every reading, in response to a common complaint about the category: astrology used to frighten people into paying for remedies.

Astrology supports effort; it never replaces it. A reading can show which direction to push in and when the timing is with you, but no chart does the work.

Honest, not absolute. Predictions are not presented as certainties.

Guidance, not fear. A dosha is never presented without the factors that soften or cancel it.

Your details stay yours. Birth details are never sold, and users can download or delete their data from their account at any time.

On the name

The name joins Astro, for astrology, with the veena, the instrument held by Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, learning and wisdom. The company describes it as a promise of astrology grounded in study, not in guesswork, templates or machines.

Availability

The Premium Jyotish Report, including the 2027 edition, is available now on the AstroVeena website. The free Kundli, matching, Panchang and horoscope tools need no payment.

About AstroVeena

AstroVeena is a Vedic astrology platform offering personal readings prepared by a team of 10 astrologers with more than 20 years of experience, alongside free tools for Kundli, Kundli matching, daily Panchang and horoscopes in English and Hindi. Its Premium Jyotish Report studies each person’s birth chart and answers their own questions in writing. AstroVeena does not sell users’ birth details.

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