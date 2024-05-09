Maintaining Your Outdoor Signs: 3 Tips for Large Businesses

Yes, a significant part of branding for your business is really all about how you present your logo and message, especially when it comes to outdoor signage. These signs are super important—they’re basically your brand’s introduction to the world, greeting your customers 24/7 and you want to keep them looking sharp and functioning well.

So, besides choosing the right material, here are 3 helpful tips.

Routine Maintenance Schedule

Regular upkeep is crucial because it means your signs always look their best and function properly, which is really important for keeping your brand image sharp and engaging customers. Staying on top of maintenance prevents small issues from becoming big, expensive problems.

To make this work, you want to set up a maintenance calendar that matches the needs of your signs. Think about doing quick clean-ups and visual checks weekly, more thorough inspections monthly, and a detailed annual evaluation to decide if you need major repairs or replacements.

Say you’re running a large retail chain with locations in various climates. You’d likely set a weekly schedule to wipe down signs to keep them shiny and readable, a monthly routine to check for any structural or lighting faults, and a comprehensive check once a year to see if anything needs a major fix or total redo.

Smart Technology Integration

Smart tech helps you keep tabs on your digital and illuminated signs in real-time, which is great because it means no prolonged downtime. For businesses that rely on their signs being visible at night, this is really a game-changer.

Integrate sensors and connectivity tools that monitor and report the status of different parts of your sign. This could include tracking humidity, temperature, and voltage changes and getting instant alerts if something’s off.

Say you manage a hotel chain with fancy digital signs. You could use an LED monitoring system that instantly alerts the maintenance team if part of the display goes dark, allowing for quick fixes that ensure guests always have the info they need.

Protective Overhauls

Adding extra protection not only extends your signs’ life but also keeps them looking good by defending them against both the weather and vandalism. This is perhaps extra important in places that get a lot of harsh weather or where signs might get tampered with.

For example, apply protective coatings that ward off UV rays and moisture. And for signs in busy areas, consider barriers that protect from graffiti, bumps and thieves.

Say you run a subway system with outdoor signs, you might want to slap on some anti-graffiti coating so it’s easier to clean off any unwanted paint. Installing protective casings around digital displays can also prevent damage from random throws or bumps.

By taking these steps, you’re setting up your business for long-term success! Try them out.