Malaika Arora Finds Her Dubai Escape at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Dubai, October 2026: Malaika Arora recently spotted at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab , immersing herself in a world of striking superyacht-inspired architecture, sweeping Arabian Gulf views and exceptional hospitality. A highlight of her stay was an intimate dinner at The Bombay Club by Manav Tuli, hosted by Tanaaz Bhatia, Luxury Strategist – Marketeer and Founder of Bottomline Media, bringing together a select gathering of guests from Dubai and Bombay.



During her stay, Malaika experienced the rarefied hospitality of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, where warm, generous service is elevated by an uncompromising attention to detail. Embodying Jumeirah’s philosophy of crafting distinctive and purposeful experiences, the hotel brings together considered design, intuitive service and quiet sophistication, creating high-end experience that feels both effortless and exceptional.

The evening brought Bombay’s distinctive culinary character to the heart of Dubai. Drawing inspiration from the city’s rich and eclectic food culture, the menu paired expressive flavours with refined presentation complete with an unmistakable sense of generosity.

Malaika’s Dubai sojourn captures the allure of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, impeccable hospitality and an exceptional dining experience at The Bombay Club come together to make the property a compelling destination for those seeking a more distinctive way to experience Dubai.

Watch the Insta reel here.