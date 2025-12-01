Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025 Draws 400 Exhibitors to Kyushu

Fukuoka, Japan,December 01, 2025 — FUKUOKA, Japan – Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025, the year’s final edition of Japan’s premier manufacturing trade show series held four times annually across major cities, will run from December 3–5 at Marine Messe Fukuoka, bringing together 400 exhibitors and over 12,000 expected visitors as Kyushu’s largest hub for innovation and business growth.

Kyushu is recognised as a key engine of Japan’s industrial sector, home to leading manufacturers in automotive, electronics, robotics, and environmental technology. Its geographic position and history of international trade make it a vital gateway for business between Japan and Asia. Manufacturing World Fukuoka highlights Kyushu’s robust manufacturing ecosystem while offering opportunities for both regional and national networking, showcasing its central role in driving the industry forward.

At the heart of Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025 are industry-leading themes, including digital transformation (DX), advanced automation, and decarbonisation. The exhibition provides a comprehensive platform for professionals to explore world-class technologies, discover practical solutions to manufacturing challenges, and engage with the latest advances in factory equipment, digital tools, and sustainable production methods.

The 2025 edition introduces a dedicated Startup Pavilion featuring the most innovative entrepreneurs and groundbreaking technologies. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover new products, make direct connections with next-generation leaders, and learn about the solutions that will soon be experienced within the manufacturing industry.

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., attendees can participate in nine concurrent expos covering areas such as additive manufacturing, IoT, industrial cybersecurity, equipment maintenance, and more throughout the three-day exhibition. With a wide spectrum of offerings from global suppliers and solution providers, the event is designed to facilitate valuable networking, business partnerships, and knowledge-sharing.

Comprehensive visitor resources support a seamless experience, including access to an online exhibitor directory, event highlights, and clear transport guidance to Marine Messe Fukuoka. Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025 invites all industry stakeholders to experience top-notch networking opportunities, actionable insights, and the vibrant Kyushu manufacturing community.

Connect with leading Japanese manufacturers at Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025. Visit Manufacturing World website for more information.