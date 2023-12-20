Mashman Properties Unveils Investment Focus for Q1 2024

Jacksonville, FL, December 20, 2023 –Mashman Properties is excited to unveil its strategic investment focus for the first quarter of the upcoming year. As part of this investment focus, Mashman Properties is actively seeking opportunities in the acquisition of vacant land parcels ranging from 0.01 to 1 acre in size. The company is interested in both undeveloped and developed land, with an eye toward transformative development projects that help local communities.

Mashman Properties has identified key focus areas for its investments, which include Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, and Nevada. One feature of this strategy is the focus on affordability. Mashman Properties is keen to acquire land parcels priced at $5,000 USD or below. Furthermore, they are prepared to purchase land parcels with up to three years of back taxes.

Looking to foster collaboration and partnership, Mashman Properties is pleased to announce a 5% referral fee for closed deals. This incentive is designed to encourage collaboration with individuals and entities interested in identifying valuable investment opportunities.

Isaac Mashman, founder of Mashman Properties, is excited about the company’s investment focus and said: “This comes as a leap in the right direction. When I bought my first two parcels of land in 2022, I knew that I was starting my addiction to acquiring land, and the potential many of these lots have is substantial,” he notes.