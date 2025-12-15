Maxivision Somajiguda boosts its eye care technology leadership with latest widefield retina imaging

Hyderabad, Dec 15: Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals has strengthened retinal diagnostics at its Somajiguda Centre of Excellence with the introduction of an advanced widefield fundus imaging system known as The Widefield Fundus Camera, which is significantly better than normal fundus cameras. The technology provides a much broader view of the retina, enabling clinicians to detect early lesions, degenerations, and vascular changes that conventional imaging often misses.

The launch comes at a time when India is facing a growing burden of retinal and systemic health-linked eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinal tears, uveitis, and vascular occlusions, conditions that increasingly demand faster, wider, and more accurate imaging for timely intervention. The upgrade is particularly significant as 70–75% of patients in the retina department are diabetic and require regular screening for diabetic retinopathy, while 20–25% of high myopic patients need detailed peripheral evaluation and frequent monitoring.

The system also supports undilated fundus examinations, allowing a fast-tracked OPD for patients with limited time due to professional or personal commitments. It produces high-quality DESC pictures, ensuring accurate documentation and continuity of care during follow-up visits.

Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder & Co-Chairman, said the development reflects Maxivision’s continued focus on technological leadership. “Somajiguda has always been our centre for innovation, and bringing in advanced imaging strengthens our ability to deliver precision-led, technology-driven eye care,” he said.

Dr. Muralidhar, Sr. Vitreo Retinal Surgeon, Somajiguda highlighted the clinical value of the upgrade. “This system captures the peripheral retina with far greater clarity than a normal fundus camera. The ability to take widefield images without dilation helps us examine patients faster while ensuring comprehensive screening, especially for diabetic retinopathy, high myopes and glaucoma patients who need repeated monitoring,” he said.

The Somajiguda Centre of Excellence, Maxivision’s first and longest-standing facility, remains the organization’s core hub for innovation, clinical leadership, and complex case management. Equipped with high-end LASIK suites, modular OTs, paediatric OPDs, advanced surgical platforms, OCT, FFA, and optical biometry, the centre also anchors group-wide fellowship programs, community screenings, and multi-specialty training. With the addition of the widefield fundus imaging system, Somajiguda further strengthens its position as one of India’s premier centres for advanced retinal diagnostics, delivering sharper, wider, and more comprehensive imaging to support preventive, personalized, and precision-led eye care.