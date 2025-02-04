Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Honors Winners of the Fourth Labor Award in Saudi Arabia

the award aims to encourage companies to adopt best practices in Saudization and foster ideal workplaces aligned with Saudi Vision 2030

Riyadh – His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, honored 30 winning establishments in the fourth edition of the Labor Award, in the presence of several distinguished ministers. The award covers four main categories: Saudization, Work Environment, Skills and Training, and Chief Executive Officer. It recognizes organizations that contribute to boosting Saudization efforts, creating attractive work environments, and enhancing the skills of the national workforce.

‏In his speech at the ceremony, held by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh, Minister Al-Rajhi emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in supporting the national economy. He noted that the award aims to encourage companies to adopt best practices in Saudization and foster ideal workplaces aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. He also stressed that the award is not an end in itself but a means to drive continuous development and ensure economic sustainability.

‏The minister highlighted that Saudization policies have significantly increased the number of Saudi employees in the private sector, reaching 2.4 million in 2024, up from 1.7 million in 2018. This growth reflects the success of these initiatives in creating sustainable employment opportunities.

‏For his part, Deputy Minister of Labor Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain presented an overview of the award’s evolution since its inception. He noted that participation has surged from just 10,000 establishments in its first edition in 2021 to over 190,000 in the fourth edition, demonstrating the award’s positive impact in driving excellence within the Saudi labor market.

‏The award honored winners across four categories:

Saudization: 15 establishments recognized for successfully hiring Saudis and increasing nationalization rates.

Work Environment: 7 establishments awarded for fostering inclusive, healthy, and professional workplaces, including support for employees with disabilities.

Skills and Training: 4 establishments acknowledged for their efforts in enhancing employee, student, and graduate skills through specialized training programs.

CEO Category: 4 chief executives honored for their contributions to improving organizational performance and developing innovative business models.

‏The Labor Award is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to promote Saudization, encourage private-sector improvements in workplace environments, and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to ensure sustainable employment and workforce development.