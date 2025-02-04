Chiala Watkins-Reed Selected for Missouri Leadership Class

Nonprofit leader to join an elite group of women dedicated to driving positive change across Missouri.

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 4, 2025) Chiala Watkins-Reed, Chief of Workforce Development at Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), has been selected to join the Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge Class of 2025. This prestigious honor places her in a class among 33 distinguished women leaders dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities and professions.

The program will address critical issues facing Missouri and provide opportunities for participants to engage with thought leaders and collaborate with inspiring peers. The curriculum includes sessions on governmental and political processes, education, urban issues, diversity and race relations, rural development, and global perspectives. More than 1,300 women have participated in this transformative challenge class since its inception.

Originally established in 1982 by Texas Governor Ann Richards and sponsored by Southwestern Bell Corporation, the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation was created to prepare women for leadership roles within the state. The foundation has since grown to include more than 1,200 alumnae from diverse backgrounds across both rural and urban areas, all committed to professional development and community engagement.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to this esteemed leadership class,” said Watkins-Reed. “This opportunity will not only enhance my understanding of our state’s pressing needs but also empower me to collaborate with fellow leaders to drive meaningful change in our communities.”

Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.