Minute Media Acquires VideoVerse in Landmark Sports Tech Deal

NEW YORK, October 04 — Minute Media, a leading global technology and sports content company has announced its acquisition of VideoVerse in its efforts to culminate a 360-degree solution for rightsholders, leagues, teams, publishers, and marketers.

VideoVerse’s leading product, Magnifi, an AI-driven SaaS technology platform, transforms how sports moments reach fans worldwide. The platform uses sophisticated artificial intelligence to instantly identify crucial game moments, generate highlights as events unfold, and streamline the distribution of compelling short-form content across digital channels. Some of its clients include the Portuguese Football Federation, Danish Leagues, Willow TV, ECHL, Pro Panja League, and Singapore Soccer7s, among others.

This acquisition positions Minute Media to deliver exceptional value throughout the sports content ecosystem by creating a seamless creation-to-monetization pipeline. The company plans to implement a fully integrated solution that enhances its strategic relationships with premier teams, leagues, and federations globally.

Magnifi’s technological prowess lies in its sophisticated AI framework that combines computer vision, natural language processing, and advanced machine learning algorithms. This technological foundation enables the platform to analyze both visual sequences and audio elements, pinpointing pivotal moments with remarkable speed and accuracy that traditional editing processes cannot match.

Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-founder and CEO of VideoVerse, remarked, “This is a defining moment in VideoVerse’s journey. Our core belief is that AI should empower sports media rights-holders to unlock greater value from their content. Partnering with Minute Media not only accelerates our global vision but also amplifies our ability to serve rights holders and publishers globally, while reshaping how short-form content is delivered and monetized in real-time to fans everywhere. Together, we will unlock powerful synergies from AI-powered creation to distribution to monetization.”

Meghna Krishna, Chief Revenue Officer at VideoVerse, added, “We explored interest from several top-tier players in the global sports and media space, but joining forces with Minute Media felt like a natural alignment. It was a strategic choice; carefully considered after evaluating the market landscape and identifying the strengths we each bring to the table.”

“We are thrilled to bring the passionate teams and robust capabilities of VideoVerse into the Minute Media family to bring teams and leagues a full-stack solution from creation to distribution to monetization. In addition, with VideoVerse’s technologies, Minute Media’s owned & operated brands, partners, and clients will experience and have the very best in AI-powered creation,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

With early support from marquee investors such as Venture East, Moneta Ventures, Alpha Wave Global, Audacity, Evolvence India, Bluestone Equity Partners, and 9Unicorns, VideoVerse’s journey reflects the power of visionary backing in shaping world-class AI and sports technology.

VideoVerse’s technology will drive key enhancements across Minute Media’s ecosystem, strengthening the STN Video platform for leagues and publishing partners as well as driving innovative new formats across owned and operated brands like Sports Illustrated and The Players’ Tribune.

VideoVerse and Minute Media will further strengthen and expand their global AI footprint through continued investment, with a strategic emphasis on pioneering next-generation AI video capabilities.