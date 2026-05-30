MMR Hotels: How a Bootstrapped Bhopal Company Built India’s ₹400 Crore Hotel Revenue Management Network

From 2 hotels to 800+ Hotels, 130+ cities, 22 states: revenue optimization, OTA reduction, and performance-driven growth in Indian hospitality

May 2026 • Hospitality Business • Bhopal, India

MMR Hotels launched in 2018 with two hotels in Bhopal and one observation: Indian hotels had a revenue capture problem, not a demand problem. Properties were running at high occupancy while surrendering 18 to 25% commission per booking on OTAs, using static pricing that ignored demand cycles, and earning far less than their inventory was worth.

Today, the company operates across 800+ hotels 130+ cities and 22 Indian states, manages revenues exceeding ₹400 crores, and works with government tourism bodies, independent hotels, and international markets including Bhutan. Zero external funding raised.

The Revenue Leakage Problem Costing Indian Hotels Crores Every Year

A hotel at 85% occupancy can still underperform financially. That is the core problem MMR Hotels was built to solve. Not filling rooms. Capturing the revenue those rooms should generate.

Five failures drive revenue leakage across most Indian hotels:

Static pricing disconnected from real-time demand signals

OTA dependency with 18 to 25% commission on every booking

No direct booking infrastructure or Google Hotel Ads activation

Poor inventory distribution across channels

No demand forecasting or booking window analysis

“Indian hospitality does not have a demand problem. It has a revenue optimization problem.” – Rohit Tiwari, Founder & CEO

MMR Hotels Portfolio: 6 Segments, 130+ Cities, 2 Countries

MMR Hotels applies customized hotel revenue strategies across six property types, each with distinct demand behavior, traveler mix, and distribution dynamics.

Figure 1: MMR Hotels portfolio – 130+ cities, 22 Indian states, 6 segments

Government Tourism (Madhya Pradesh Tourism – MPT) Heritage and Wildlife Properties Emerging Hotel Chains Leisure and Destination Resorts Independent Business Hotels International Markets (Bhutan, via BCCI)

Revenue Optimization Results: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Case Study

The benchmark case in the MMR Hotels portfolio is Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT), spanning heritage, wildlife, and leisure properties. After rebuilding its distribution and dynamic pricing infrastructure, performance across six months showed measurable gains across revenue, direct bookings, and OTA dependency:

Figure 2: Revenue and direct booking growth after MMR Hotels optimization – MPT Portfolio

Month Revenue Growth Direct Booking Growth November +63% +218% December +38% +101% January +22% +42% February +14% +23% March +81% +168% April More than 5X Over 10X

OTA dependency fell 34% in April alone. Direct booking revenue tripled within twelve months, driven by pricing restructuring, booking engine activation, and Google Hotel Ads deployment.

The Team Behind MMR Hotels

Three hospitality professionals from Bhopal built MMR Hotels without institutional backing or external funding. Each leads a distinct pillar of the commercial framework.

Mr. Rohit Tiwari Rohit Tiwari ■ FOUNDER & CEO Vision, commercial strategy, and the founding thesis behind MMR Hotels. Rohit Tiwari identified the revenue intelligence gap in Indian hospitality in 2018 and built a scalable system to close it. With a background in hotel operations, channel distribution, and pricing strategy, he developed the framework now running across 130+ cities and government tourism portfolios in India and Bhutan. His thesis: Indian hotels have the demand they need. The work is capturing it through dynamic pricing, better distribution, and reduced OTA dependence. “India has extraordinary hospitality demand. The challenge has always been capturing that demand efficiently.” – Rohit Tiwari, Founder & CEO

Mr. Amandeep Singh Amandeep Singh Duggal ■ CO-FOUNDER & VICE PRESIDENT Distribution architecture, dynamic pricing, and OTA dependency reduction. Amandeep Singh Duggal designed the channel management and pricing frameworks at the core of MMR Hotels’ commercial model. His work builds direct booking ecosystems that reduce OTA dependency without sacrificing occupancy or reach. Every property receives a strategy built around its specific booking window, traveler mix, and seasonal demand cycle, not a generic template. “Revenue management only works when it adapts to the realities of each market and each property.” – Amandeep Singh Duggal, Co-Founder & VP

Mr. Shubham Pandey Shubham Pandey ■ CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER Operational delivery, portfolio execution, and revenue consistency. Shubham Pandey leads commercial delivery across the MMR Hotels portfolio, from onboarding and pricing implementation through to live performance monitoring. His focus is consistent RevPAR improvement across all demand cycles, not just peak periods. MMR Hotels grew primarily through referrals. That reflects the sustained, month-on-month revenue performance his operational framework delivers. “Long-term revenue consistency matters more than temporary growth peaks.” – Shubham Pandey, Chief Business Officer

Indian Hotel Revenue Management: Where the Industry Is Heading

Dynamic pricing, direct booking infrastructure, and multi-channel distribution are no longer optional for profitable hotel operations in India. OTA margins are tightening. Guest acquisition costs are rising. Hotels relying on static pricing and single-channel distribution are losing ground every cycle.

MMR Hotels has spent seven years building that infrastructure: 130+ cities, 22 states, government portfolios, and international markets. The model runs on hotel performance.

About MMR Hotels

Founded 2018, Bhopal. India’s performance-driven hotel revenue management company: dynamic pricing, OTA optimization, Google Hotel Ads, direct booking growth, and distribution management across India and Bhutan. 800+ Hotels | 130+ cities | 22 states | ₹400 Cr+ revenues managed.