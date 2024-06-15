MoFPI and KCCI Organize Regional Industry Meet for Food Processing and Allied Sectors

Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI) with support of Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes, ‘Regional Industry Meet’ of ‘Food Processing and Allied Sectors’ ahead of, ‘World Food India 2024’.

June 15th, 2024

Ahmedabad: The Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI – Govt. Of India) with the support of the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized Regional Industry Meet ahead of WFI 2024. This regional meet was planned by MoFPI to address all the stakeholders, manufacturers, owners from food processing industry and its allied sectors in Ahmedabad and nearby talukas. The objective of this meet was to promote and invite participation to exhibit in upcoming mega food event, ‘World Food India 2024’, organized by Govt. of India in the month of September 2024 at Pragati Maiden, New Delhi.

The occasion was inaugurated by Shri. D. Praveen, Joint Secretary, MoFPI – GOI, with the presence of Shri. Vikram Kesharee Pradhan, Director, MoFPI – GOI, Smt. Hetalben Desai, AGM GAICL – GOG, Mr. Bharat Patel, Hon. Secretary General, KCCI along with Mr Dhaval Raval, Chairman, Food Processing – KCCI, and dignitaries from Invest India were present during the inaugural session. Stakeholders and official senior representatives from various food processing and allied sectors like Adani Wilmar, Amul, Balaji Wafers, Gopal Namkeen, HOCCO, Ramdev Masala and around 50+ delegates were invited for this meet. Government officials and industry stakeholders and representatives discussed about government subsidies, new development, WFI 2024 collaboration and participation, challenges faced, suggestions and feedback for inclusive growth.