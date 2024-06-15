MoFPI and KCCI Organize Regional Industry Meet for Food Processing and Allied Sectors

Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI) with support of Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes, ‘Regional Industry Meet’ of ‘Food Processing and Allied Sectors’ ahead of, ‘World Food India 2024’.
June 15th, 2024
Ahmedabad: The Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI – Govt. Of India) with the support of the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized Regional Industry Meet ahead of WFI 2024. This regional meet was planned by MoFPI to address all the stakeholders, manufacturers, owners from food processing industry and its allied sectors in Ahmedabad and nearby talukas. The objective of this meet was to promote and invite participation to exhibit in upcoming mega food event, ‘World Food India 2024’, organized by Govt. of India in the month of September 2024 at Pragati Maiden, New Delhi.
The occasion was inaugurated by Shri. D. Praveen, Joint Secretary, MoFPI – GOI, with the presence of Shri. Vikram Kesharee Pradhan, Director, MoFPI – GOI, Smt. Hetalben Desai, AGM GAICL – GOG, Mr. Bharat Patel, Hon. Secretary General, KCCI along with Mr Dhaval Raval, Chairman, Food Processing – KCCI, and dignitaries from Invest India were present during the inaugural session. Stakeholders and official senior representatives from various food processing and allied sectors like Adani Wilmar, Amul, Balaji Wafers, Gopal Namkeen, HOCCO, Ramdev Masala and around 50+ delegates were invited for this meet. Government officials and industry stakeholders and representatives discussed about government subsidies, new development, WFI 2024 collaboration and participation, challenges faced, suggestions and feedback for inclusive growth.
Shri. D. Praveen, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Govt. Of India said, ‘World Food India 2024’, forthcoming in the month of September, is the 3rd edition while first edition was organized in 2017 and 2023 was the second edition, when we promoted International Year of Millets. Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated this to showcase India as, ‘Food basket of the world’ and foster collaboration within global food processing industry with focus on organic produce, indigenous processed food and similar. Regional business meet is one of the key outreach activities by the department, towards provincial investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers and other relevant organizations.’
Smt. Hetalben Desai, Additional General Manager, GAICL – GOG said, ‘World Food India is a great initiative by MOFPI as it connects Indian manufacturers and consumers with global players. We at GAICL have started an initiative under iNDEXTa – to provide sanctions for the sector and also facilitate export of Agro and Food processing products. We have participated in WFI 2023 and will continue to support this’
Mr. Dhaval Raval, Chairman, Food Processing – Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry said,’ Indian lifestyle and aspirations are changing day by day and due to rapid urbanization more and more nuclear families are demanding for functional foods and nutraceuticals. and connecting Indian manufacturers and consumers with the world via, ‘World Food India’ initiative. Regional Industry Meet like this should be a continuous process in order to spread awareness and create more startups towards progressive India.
Mr. Bharat Patel, Hon. Secretary General, Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry said,’ India is the fastest growing major economy and to foresee Viksit India 2047, regional industry meet with relevant dignitaries from the government is a key towards progressive Bharat. Government is playing a vital role to promote and motivate being self-reliant by ease of doing business and connecting one 2 one with relevant regional manufacturers plays a vital role in industrial development.