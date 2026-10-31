Startup Opportunities in Odisha: Government Support, Budget Push and Growing Business Potential

Odisha is emerging as a promising destination for entrepreneurs looking to establish startups and small businesses. With growing industrial activity, improving infrastructure, a developing technology ecosystem and government-backed investment initiatives, the state offers opportunities across manufacturing, information technology, food processing, tourism, education, healthcare and retail.

Bhubaneswar is becoming an important centre for this growth, supported by its educational institutions, skilled workforce, IT companies and expanding consumer market. However, business opportunities are not limited to the state capital. Industrial development in different districts, traditional industries, agricultural resources and tourism destinations are creating new possibilities for entrepreneurs across Odisha.

Government initiatives such as Startup Odisha and Make in Odisha, along with provisions in the Odisha Budget 2026–27, are strengthening the state’s focus on entrepreneurship, investment and employment generation. For new business owners, this creates an opportunity to build ventures that address local needs while serving customers in national and international markets.

Odisha Budget 2026–27: Strengthening Support for Startups and Small Businesses

The Odisha Budget 2026–27 places importance on industrial development, entrepreneurship, MSMEs and employment generation. Although the budget does not announce one single allocation exclusively for startups, several provisions can support people planning to establish or expand businesses.

One of the important announcements is the Udyami scheme, which has a proposed outlay of ₹40 crore over two years. The programme aims to support 6,000 nano-entrepreneurs through entrepreneurship training, formal credit linkages, mentoring and business guidance. It is particularly relevant for individuals interested in starting small enterprises and self-employment ventures.

The government has also proposed approximately ₹1,970 crore for the Industry and MSME sector in FY 2026–27. This wider allocation reflects the state’s focus on manufacturing, industrial expansion and the development of smaller businesses. It is not a startup-only fund, but it supports the broader business environment in which new enterprises can grow.

Another important initiative is the ₹100-crore Fund of Funds under the Startup Odisha ecosystem. Its objective is to improve access to investment for eligible startups through selected investment funds. This can help promising businesses seeking early-stage capital to develop products, strengthen operations and expand into new markets.

These initiatives are important because many new businesses face difficulties in accessing finance, professional guidance and market connections. Training, investment support and credit facilities can help entrepreneurs move from an initial idea towards a sustainable business.

Make in Odisha: Encouraging Investment and Creating Business Opportunities

The Make in Odisha initiative is a major part of the state’s strategy to attract domestic and international investment and strengthen its industrial base. Through investment promotion, infrastructure development and partnerships with businesses, the programme aims to position Odisha as an important industrial destination.

The Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29, brought together investors, industrial leaders, business organisations and government representatives. The event highlighted investment opportunities across manufacturing, technology, textiles, renewable energy, food processing, tourism, healthcare and other sectors.

For entrepreneurs, the importance of Make in Odisha goes beyond attracting large companies. New industrial investments can create demand for smaller businesses that provide components, packaging, transportation, equipment maintenance, technology solutions, recruitment and professional services.

For example, a small manufacturing business can supply materials to a larger industrial unit, while a technology startup can develop software or automation solutions for factories. Logistics companies, food processors and packaging businesses can also benefit from expanding industrial activity.

How Make in Odisha Can Benefit Startups and MSMEs

Manufacturing and industrial supply chains: The development of manufacturing facilities can create opportunities for component suppliers, engineering services, equipment maintenance, packaging and industrial support businesses.

Technology and digital services: The growing focus on IT, electronics and emerging technologies can encourage startups working in software development, artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Food processing and agriculture: Investment in food processing and allied industries can support businesses involved in packaged foods, seafood processing, cold storage, agricultural technology and distribution.

Textiles and apparel: Entrepreneurs can explore garment manufacturing, fabric processing, product design, handloom-based businesses and modern retail models.

Tourism and hospitality: Greater investment in tourism infrastructure can create demand for hotels, homestays, restaurants, local transport, travel services and cultural experiences.

The initiative therefore creates opportunities for both large investors and smaller enterprises that can become part of Odisha’s growing industrial ecosystem.

Why Odisha Is Becoming a Suitable Destination for Startups

1. A Growing Economy and Expanding Market

Odisha’s economy is supported by mining, metals, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and services. The state’s estimated Gross State Domestic Product for 2025–26 is around ₹9.88 lakh crore, reflecting the scale of its economic activity.

Industry contributes significantly to the state’s economy, while the services sector creates demand for technology, logistics, professional services, retail and consumer businesses.

This combination offers opportunities for startups that serve industrial companies as well as individual customers. Entrepreneurs can develop business models around digital services, industrial supply chains, food products, transportation, education and healthcare.

2. Bhubaneswar Offers a Strong Startup Environment

Bhubaneswar is one of the most promising locations in eastern India for entrepreneurs. The city has a combination of educational institutions, IT companies, government offices, healthcare facilities and a growing consumer market.

Areas such as Patia, Infocity and Chandrasekharpur have developed into important commercial and residential centres. This creates demand for technology services, food businesses, coaching centres, retail outlets, wellness services and professional support companies.

The city also provides access to incubation facilities, networking opportunities and a pool of young professionals. Entrepreneurs can use this environment to test business ideas, recruit skilled employees and build customer relationships.

3. Government Support and Business-Friendly Initiatives

Starting a business involves more than developing a product or service. Entrepreneurs also need finance, mentorship, market access and assistance with registrations and compliance.

Odisha’s startup and MSME initiatives aim to address some of these challenges. Startup Odisha provides support for eligible startups, while O-Hub offers incubation facilities and business guidance. Central government schemes such as PMEGP and Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana can also help eligible small businesses access financial assistance.

These programmes make it easier for entrepreneurs to explore formal business opportunities and build ventures with a stronger foundation.

4. Traditional Industries Offer Scope for Modern Businesses

Odisha has a rich base of traditional products, including Sambalpuri textiles, Pattachitra paintings, Dhokra crafts and Tussar silk. These products have cultural value and can appeal to customers beyond the state.

Entrepreneurs can develop businesses around these industries through online marketplaces, contemporary product designs, improved packaging, branding and organised distribution.

Such ventures can connect artisans and small producers with wider markets while creating opportunities in e-commerce, logistics, product development and retail.

Top Startup and Business Opportunities in Odisha

1. IT Services, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Businesses

Technology is one of the promising areas for startups in Bhubaneswar. Businesses across industries are adopting digital tools to improve productivity, customer service, marketing and financial management.

Entrepreneurs can explore software development, website design, mobile applications, cloud services, cybersecurity, digital marketing and business automation.

Artificial intelligence also creates opportunities for startups developing practical solutions for small businesses. These may include automated customer support, digital accounting tools, inventory management systems, data analysis and workflow automation.

Technology startups can serve customers across India without depending entirely on the local market. A business established in Bhubaneswar can develop products and services for clients in other cities and countries.

2. Electronics and Manufacturing Startups

Odisha’s industrial development creates opportunities for businesses connected to manufacturing and electronics. Entrepreneurs can explore electronic components, equipment maintenance, industrial automation, packaging, testing services and manufacturing support.

The development of industrial infrastructure and electronics-related projects can create demand for smaller suppliers and specialised service providers.

This sector may require higher investment, technical knowledge and regulatory planning. However, it can offer long-term business relationships with industrial companies and opportunities to become part of established supply chains.

3. Food Processing and Packaged Food Businesses

Food processing is a promising opportunity because Odisha has agricultural, fisheries and local food resources that can support value-added products.

Entrepreneurs can establish businesses producing packaged snacks, millet-based foods, spices, pickles, bakery products, ready-to-cook meals and processed seafood.

There is also scope for regional food brands that introduce traditional Odia products to customers in other states. Better packaging, hygiene standards, branding and distribution can help small producers compete in organised retail and online marketplaces.

Food businesses can begin on a relatively small scale and expand as demand develops, although appropriate food safety registration and quality control are essential.

4. Cloud Kitchens, Catering and Restaurant Businesses

Bhubaneswar’s student population, working professionals and expanding residential areas create demand for convenient food services.

Cloud kitchens, tiffin services, office catering, takeaway outlets, bakeries and regional cuisine brands can serve different customer groups. Entrepreneurs can focus on affordable meals, healthy food, traditional Odia dishes or specialised menus.

Compared with a full-service restaurant, a cloud kitchen may require less investment in customer seating and interior infrastructure. However, success depends on food quality, delivery management, pricing, customer reviews and repeat orders.

Locations with student accommodation, offices and residential communities can provide potential customer bases for these businesses.

5. Tourism and Hospitality Startups

Odisha’s temples, beaches, heritage sites, wildlife destinations and cultural attractions create opportunities in tourism and hospitality.

Entrepreneurs can establish homestays, travel agencies, local tour services, guided heritage experiences, eco-tourism activities and regional food outlets.

Destinations such as Puri, Konark, Chilika and Bhubaneswar attract visitors for religious, cultural and leisure travel. This creates demand for accommodation, local transport, food services, travel planning and authentic visitor experiences.

Small businesses can differentiate themselves by offering organised travel packages, local cultural experiences and reliable services. Tourism-related startups can also work with artisans, local guides and food producers to create wider economic benefits.

6. Handloom, Handicrafts and E-commerce

Odisha’s traditional crafts provide an opportunity to develop businesses that combine cultural identity with modern retail.

Entrepreneurs can create online stores for Sambalpuri sarees, Pattachitra artwork, Dhokra products, Tussar fabrics and handmade home décor. They can also work directly with artisans to develop contemporary collections for younger customers.

An e-commerce business in this sector can focus on authentic sourcing, product photography, secure payments, packaging and reliable delivery. These services help traditional producers reach customers who may not have access to local craft markets.

The opportunity also extends to corporate gifting, customised products and international sales, subject to applicable trade requirements.

7. Education, Coaching and Skill Development

Bhubaneswar’s educational environment makes it suitable for businesses focused on learning and professional development.

Entrepreneurs can establish coaching centres, coding academies, online learning platforms, language training institutes and vocational skill centres.

There is demand for practical skills in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, software development, accounting, communication and business management.

Startups that connect training programmes with industry requirements can build a useful position in the education sector. Hybrid learning models, combining classroom instruction with online resources, can also help businesses reach students in smaller towns.

8. Healthcare, Diagnostics and Wellness Services

Healthcare and wellness offer opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to provide specialised services to urban and semi-urban communities.

Potential business models include diagnostic collection centres, home healthcare, physiotherapy services, elderly care, medical equipment support, fitness centres and digital health platforms.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure can create demand for private service providers and technology companies that improve access, convenience and patient support.

Healthcare businesses must follow relevant professional, safety and regulatory requirements. Building trust through service quality and qualified personnel is especially important in this sector.

9. Logistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Services

As retail, e-commerce, food processing and manufacturing activities expand, businesses need reliable transportation, storage and delivery services.

Entrepreneurs can explore local delivery services, small warehouses, cold-chain solutions, inventory management, packaging and distribution support.

Businesses serving farmers, food producers, retailers and industrial units can address gaps in storage and movement of goods. Technology-enabled logistics services can also help smaller companies manage deliveries and track inventory more efficiently.

Important Government Initiatives Supporting Startups in Odisha

Government support can help entrepreneurs access finance, training, incubation and business development opportunities. Some of the important initiatives include:

Startup Odisha: This initiative supports eligible startups through recognition, mentoring, incubation, networking and financial incentives. It helps entrepreneurs connect with the state’s startup ecosystem and access relevant support programmes.

Make in Odisha: This investment promotion initiative aims to attract industrial projects and strengthen sectors such as manufacturing, technology, textiles, food processing and renewable energy. It can create opportunities for startups and MSMEs to work as suppliers and service partners to larger businesses.

O-Hub: Odisha’s startup incubation centre provides workspace, mentoring, business development assistance and networking opportunities. It can help early-stage founders develop business ideas and prepare for market entry.

Fund of Funds: The ₹100-crore target corpus aims to improve access to investment for eligible startups through selected investment funds. It is intended to support businesses with growth potential.

Udyami scheme: The ₹40-crore two-year initiative aims to encourage 6,000 nano-entrepreneurs through training, formal credit linkages and mentoring.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP): This central government programme provides margin-money subsidy support to eligible new micro-enterprises. It can be useful for individuals planning to establish manufacturing or service businesses.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana: MUDRA loans support eligible micro and small business activities through participating financial institutions. Entrepreneurs can explore this option for business-related financial requirements.

The programmes have different eligibility conditions, funding structures and application procedures. Entrepreneurs should check the latest guidelines before preparing applications or making financial commitments. Government recognition or registration does not automatically guarantee funding.

How Startups Can Contribute to Odisha’s Economic Growth

The development of startups can create benefits beyond the businesses themselves. New enterprises can generate employment, encourage innovation, strengthen local supply chains and improve access to products and services.

Technology startups can help traditional businesses become more competitive through digital platforms and automation. Food processing units can create additional value from agricultural and fisheries products. Tourism businesses can support local guides, artisans, transport providers and hospitality workers.

Small businesses can also create employment opportunities for young people and women, particularly in services, retail, food processing and home-based enterprises.

The growth of local startups can encourage investment within Odisha, strengthen professional networks and create opportunities for suppliers and service providers. When smaller enterprises become part of larger industrial supply chains, the benefits of investment can reach a wider section of the economy.

Challenges Entrepreneurs Should Understand Before Starting a Business

Despite the opportunities, starting a business in Odisha requires careful planning. Access to finance, customer acquisition, skilled employees, competition and operating costs can affect the growth of a new enterprise.

Entrepreneurs should research demand before investing heavily in infrastructure or equipment. They should also understand the cost of registration, licences, rent, salaries, inventory, marketing and working capital.

For startups targeting customers outside Odisha, logistics, distribution and digital marketing become particularly important. Businesses operating in regulated sectors such as food, healthcare and manufacturing must also secure the relevant approvals.

Government schemes can provide assistance, but they cannot replace a strong business model. Long-term success depends on customer satisfaction, financial discipline, product quality and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

Conclusion

Odisha is developing a stronger environment for startups and small businesses through economic growth, industrial investment, traditional industries and government-backed entrepreneurship programmes. The 2026–27 Budget’s ₹40-crore Udyami initiative and the wider ₹1,970-crore allocation for the Industry and MSME sector underline the importance of small enterprises in the state’s development strategy.

At the same time, Make in Odisha is encouraging industrial investment that can create opportunities for local suppliers, technology companies, logistics providers and service businesses. Startup Odisha and O-Hub add further support through incubation, mentoring and investment connections.

Bhubaneswar offers a practical starting point for technology, education, food, healthcare and service-based startups, while other districts provide opportunities in tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, handloom and local commerce.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the opportunity lies in identifying genuine market needs and building businesses that make effective use of Odisha’s resources, skills and growing customer base. With careful planning, access to the right support and a focus on sustainable operations, startups can become an important part of Odisha’s future economic growth.