Rodha Opens CAT 2027 R1 Hinglish Comprehensive Batch, With XAT, SNAP, and NMAT Preparation Included

Bengaluru, India, Oct. 30, 2026

Rodha, a Bengaluru-based EdTech platform for MBA entrance preparation, has opened its CAT 2027 R1 Hinglish Comprehensive Batch. Live classes began on Oct. 21, 2026, and cover Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) from basics to advanced.

With CAT 2026 set for Nov. 29, the batch is aimed at students planning to take CAT in November 2027. Access runs until Jan. 10, 2028, which covers CAT 2027 and the exams that follow it.

“A first-time aspirant needs eight to twelve months and a plan that doesn’t change halfway. This batch gives students one path from basics to mocks, taught by the same faculty throughout.”

Ravi Prakash, Founder of Rodha

What the Batch Includes

The batch is taught live in Hinglish by Ravi Prakash, Rodha’s founder, who has more than 10 years of experience teaching Quant and LRDI, and Krishnendu Dutta, who teaches VARC and has more than 20 years of experience. There are 7-8 Classes per week: LRDI from 5 to 7 PM, VARC from 8 to 10 PM, and Quant from 10 PM to 12 AM. Every session is recorded, so a missed class can be watched later.

The batch also includes:

A Quants Bridge Course for students starting from the basics

2,000+ Quant questions, 300+ LRDI sets, and 400+ reading comprehension passages for practice

30 Rodha CAT Mocks and 105 sectional tests, with video solutions

Concept Capsules, workshops, and boosters until CAT 2027

Twelve physical booklets delivered to students’ homes

Form-filling and strategy sessions

Mentorship and Doubt Support

Students get one-on-one time with their faculty through Rodha Panchayat, which runs as Google Meet sessions with the teachers who take the classes. Doubts outside class go to Rodha Buddy, a dedicated doubt-solving app where Rodha mentors answer 24×7.

Students can switch batches up to three times a year if their schedule changes.

One Enrolment for CAT and Other MBA Entrance Exams

CAT is one of several MBA entrance tests, so every comprehensive batch also includes Rodha’s courses for XAT, SNAP, and NMAT at no extra cost. These come with mocks for other MBA entrance exams, full analysis, and strategy sessions for each exam. Because access runs until Jan. 10, 2028, students can continue into the OMET season that follows CAT 2027 without a separate purchase.

For Aspirants Still Preparing for CAT 2026

Students sitting CAT on Nov. 29 can still join Booster Batch 2, a 60-day Hinglish program that began live classes on Sept. 27, 2026. It runs two live classes a day, 2.5 hours each, across all three sections. VARC is taught by Brijesh and Sharwari, LRDI by Apoorv, and Quant by Swapanil. The batch includes Concept Capsules, Rodha Panchayat mentoring, and Rodha Buddy doubt support. Full-length mocks and sectional tests are not part of this batch.

How to Enrol

Batch Language Classes began Price (incl. GST) Link CAT 2027 R1 Hinglish Comprehensive Batch Hinglish Oct. 21, 2026 ₹28,999 Enrol Booster Batch 2 (60 days, CAT 2026) Hinglish Sept. 27, 2026 ₹7,999 Enrol

Students can try Rodha before paying through the free CAT 2027 course , which includes free classes, strategy sessions, and practice.

About Rodha

Rodha is a Bengaluru-based EdTech platform offering expert-led, mentor-driven preparation for competitive and entrance exams. Ravi Prakash started Rodha on Jan. 25, 2018, as a YouTube channel teaching Quant and LRDI, and it became a full EdTech company with its first CAT batch in October 2023. It now supports preparation for CAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, IPMAT, CLAT, and SSC, along with English and Skill House courses, through live classes, practice, mocks, and mentorship. According to the company, it has 100,000+ paid enrolments and 500,000+ YouTube subscribers, and more than 10,000 students have been selected into MBA programs.

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