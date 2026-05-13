Mosquito Agarbattis Under Scanner as Doctors Highlight Potential Health Dangers

Chandigarh, May 13: A comprehensive public health study by Home Insect Control Association (HICA), a non-profit industry body that promotes the safe use of household insecticides in India released ahead of National Dengue Day (May 16), reveals that illegal mosquito repellent agarbattis have emerged as a bigger and immediate health threat than the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria they are meant to prevent. Commissioned by Home Insect Control Association (HICA), the research was conducted by Kantar, the market research company. While 95% of households surveyed did not report any mosquito-borne diseases like malaria or dengue in the past year, 70% of doctors classify illegal mosquito agarbattis containing unapproved chemicals as a “major respiratory hazard”. comparable, according to 67% of doctors, to the health risks posed by cigarette smoke

The survey was recently conducted across 12 cities among 1,264 households and 405 doctors, including pulmonologists, paediatricians, general physicians and gynaecologists, and highlights a growing health crisis inside Indian homes driven by the widespread use of illegal mosquito agarbattis.

The scale of the problem is significant. The mosquito repellent agarbatti market in India is valued at approximate ₹2,000 crore, with up to 85% dominated by illegal or unregulated players – products that carry no government approval, no mandatory Central Insecticides Registration (CIR) label, and no clear ingredient disclosure. These products are commonly sold under names such as Comfort, Sleepwell, Relax, Sun-Relax, Subhanithra, Hunting Tiger, High Voltage, Happy Night, Dengue Killer and Hi-Power, often without regulatory approvals or clear ingredient disclosures. Yet 59% of Indian households report using such products, with half doing so daily for more than three years.

Adding to this, Jayant Deshpande, Secretary & Director of the Home Insect Control Association (HICA) said, “A huge share of mosquito agarbattis sold at local stores and chemist outlets is untested, illegal, and lacks the mandatory CIR registration number. Consumers should look for products that clearly display the CIR registration number and avoid those with vague claims or missing regulatory disclosures.”

Doctors surveyed paint a concerning picture of what prolonged exposure is doing inside homes. 84% link the regular use of illegal mosquito agarbattis to rising household healthcare costs. Adding to the concern is a widespread perception gap. 48% of consumers consider a product safe simply because it is sold at a chemist, a belief that 56% of doctors specifically flag as dangerous. A further 50% of consumers believe herbal or citronella-based variants are safe, while 66% of doctors say such products carry even higher risks due to misleading claims and the absence of any regulatory oversight.

The survey highlights a significant awareness gap, with nearly 55% of doctors noting that families are unaware of safer, approved alternatives and continue to rely on easily available illegal mosquito agarbatti despite the risks.

Commenting on the insights from the Kantar report, Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan Director – Critical Care, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate said, “While mosquito repellent is vital to safeguard infections like dengue fever, one must be careful to avoid constant exposure to smoke emanating from these products, including mosquito agarbattis. The problem arises because some of the mosquito repellents sold in the market do not meet the required standard since some products can contain toxic substances like pyrethroids, organophosphates, heavy metals, and other compounds that can irritate the respiratory tract. Respiratory problems and allergies caused by these illegal mosquito agarbattis are becoming more common among those who use them continuously at home. Vulnerable groups include children, older adults, patients with asthma, and people suffering from COPD, as inhaling these fumes can exacerbate respiratory complications and lead to constant coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing due to respiratory irritation. Something that is believed to provide a cheap and safe solution can actually pose serious health hazards in case of constant exposure. It would be best for people to use mosquito repellents that are safe and approved by the authorities & have undergone safety testing indoors.”

The findings highlight the need for greater awareness and informed decision-making among consumers, as well as stronger enforcement against unregulated products, to ensure that everyday mosquito protection does not come at the cost of long-term health.