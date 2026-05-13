An 18-seater TATA Winger donated to an NGO to enable the safe transport of special children

Octave India, through DEEP Trust, donated the much-needed vehicle to Sri Vidhyas Centre for Special Children, that is 150 special children

Hyderabad, May 13: DEEP (Disease Eradication Through Education and Prevention) Trust, a non-profit organisation working in preventive healthcare, health education, community screenings, education, livelihood support, and environmental sustainability, launched its flagship initiative “Happy Wheels.”

Under this initiative, a press note issued in the city today stated that an 18-Seater TATA Winger sponsored by Octave was donated to Sri Vidhyas Centre for Special Children to enable safe transport for special children in a function held at the NGO’s premises in Mahendra Hills in the city.

Sri Vidhyas is a city-based 27-year-old centre for special children, imparting holistic education that increases competence and independence to children with intellectual and related developmental disabilities. It houses 150 children and provides free service.

Mr Ballav Mundra, CFO, Octave; Dr Madhu Vasepalli, Founder & Trustee of DEEP formally handed over the Vehicle to Mrs Shanthi Venkat, Founder of Sri Vidhyas in the presence of Ms Swati Mohanty, CEO, DEEP Trust, parents and students.

For years, Sri Vidhyas Centre has been dedicated to supporting children with special needs, yet transportation has remained a persistent challenge. Many children have struggled to attend school regularly due to a lack of safe and reliable transportation options.

The “Happy Wheels” initiative is designed to address this critical gap — going beyond mobility to create access, inclusion, and opportunity for children who need it most.

The newly introduced vehicle will ensure safe and reliable transport between home and school, helping improve attendance, continuity in education and therapy, and participation in extracurricular and social activities. It will also ease the daily burden on families and caregivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ballav Mundra, CFO, Octave India, said: “We are honoured to support this impactful initiative. At Octave India, we believe access is fundamental to inclusion. ‘Happy Wheels’ is a simple yet powerful intervention that will make a lasting difference in the lives of children and their families.”

Dr Madhu Vasepalli, Founder & Trustee, added: “When we remove everyday barriers like transportation, we open doors to confidence, growth, and independence for these children.”