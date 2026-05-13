FedEx and CSK Bring Cricketing Inspiration to Mumbai Wheelchair Athletes

Mumbai, May 13: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, recently hosted a special interaction between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Anshul Kamboj, and Sanju Samson, and the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team, captained by Rahul Ramugade and associated with the Paralympic Committee of India.

As part of FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program, the session created an opportunity for members of the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team to meet and interact with CSK players through conversations around resilience, determination, and a shared passion for cricket. Representatives from FedEx leadership, including Kami Viswanathan, president, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, and Suvendu Choudhury, vice president, Operations and Planning and Engineering, India, FedEx, also participated in the interaction.

“Some of the most inspiring stories in sport are not always seen under stadium lights,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Networking, MEISA, FedEx. “Our partnership with Chennai Super Kings has always been rooted in the ability of cricket to connect people, and this interaction reflected that in a meaningful way. The spirit of sportsmanship on display made the occasion especially memorable.” Mr. Devendra, president, Paralympic Committee of India quoted: “The Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team has shown incredible grit and dedication in honing their skills, and this session serves as a testament to their hard work. We are grateful to FedEx and Chennai Super Kings for recognizing the immense effort our athletes put into the game despite the unique challenges they face. This interaction, centered on resilience and determination, provides our players with the inspiration needed to continue elevating their game and representing the spirit of para-sports with pride.”

The initiative reflects the continued commitment of FedEx to building meaningful community connections through the power of sport.