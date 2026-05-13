UWA India announces landmark annual scholarship commitment

Mumbai, May 13 : The University of Western Australia (UWA) has announced a landmark scholarship program through UWA India, which is among the most significant standalone commitments in the Indian market. The initiative reinforces UWA’s long-term commitment to making globally recognised education more accessible to high-potential students across diverse academic, socioeconomic and regional backgrounds.

Professor Amit Chakma, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Western Australia, said

“This landmark scholarship commitment reflects UWA’s deep and enduring commitment to India. We are expanding access to a globally recognised UWA education and ensuring that financial constraints do not limit ambition. Our goal is to empower talented students across India to realise their full potential and prepare for global careers.”

Applications for UWA India are now open. With campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, UWA India will offer a portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across STEM, business and technology disciplines, aligned with global industry demands and India’s evolving workforce needs. Students can explore programs and apply via the official

Delivered primarily through tuition fee reductions, the multi-stream scholarship framework recognises academic merit, financial need, leadership potential and regional inclusion, while aligning with Indian regulatory requirements and UWA’s global standards. The program includes merit scholarships, global excellence scholarships, equity and CSR-supported funding, State Government co-funded opportunities (initially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu), and alumni-backed scholarships.

Designed to balance scale with academic rigour, the program allows eligible students to combine multiple forms of support significantly reducing financial barriers while maintaining strong academic outcomes. All scholarships will be governed under UWA’s established policies, with transparent eligibility criteria published ahead of each admissions cycle.

The scholarship program will be rolled out alongside UWA India admissions, with scholarships incorporated into offers from the first intake. The framework will be formally reviewed after its first year to assess demand, outcomes, and opportunities for expansion.

By placing scholarships at the core of its India strategy, UWA is reinforcing its commitment to access, affordability, and academic excellence while strengthening long-term education and skills partnerships between India and Australia.