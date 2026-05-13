EEST Introduces a Refined New Menu Celebrating the Art of Asian Cuisine

Gurgaon, May 13: EEST, the signature Pan-Asian restaurant at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, introduces an exquisite new menu that celebrates the depth, nuance, and artistry of Asian cuisine. Thoughtfully reimagined, the menu offers a sophisticated exploration across China, Japan, Korea, and Thailand bringing together heritage, technique, and contemporary refinement in a setting that embodies understated luxury.

The menu journeys through Asia with thoughtfully curated signatures and regional classics. From China, highlights include the Chengdu-Style Sichuan Tofu Open Bao, Golden Garlic Tiger Prawns, Peking Duck Served with Pancakes, Shuizhu Tenderloin, and the indulgent Wok-Fried Prawns in Homemade XO Sauce. The dim sum selection further elevates the experience with delicacies such as Pork Xiao Long Bao, Prawn & Asparagus Har Gao, and Truffle Edamame Dim Sum.

Japanese offerings bring together precision and artistry through dishes like Salmon Tataki with jalapeño and yuzu, Black Cod baked in Saikyo miso marinade, Yokoso Moriawase platters, Dynamite Dragon Prawn Roll, and Teppanyaki signatures featuring Scottish salmon, rock lobster tail, and flambéed Australian lamb chops. The menu also introduces an extensive sushi, sashimi, and robatayaki experience that reflects the finesse of Japanese dining culture.

From Thailand, guests can discover vibrant and comforting flavours through classics such as Panang Curry, Pla Neung Manao, Grilled Tiger Prawns with lemongrass and chilli, Phad Thai, and Som Tam Papaya Salad, while Korean selections spotlight soulful dishes including Bibimbap, Japchae, Yangnyeom Chicken, Budae Jjigae, and Bulgogi Jeongol hotpot.

Complementing the culinary experience is a distinctive regional cocktail program inspired by the cultures and ingredients of Asia. Signature creations such as Hojicha, Sakura, Orchid, Hikari, Jasmine, and The Butterfly Pea showcase tea infusions, Asian botanicals, citrus, spice, and nuanced flavour profiles that mirror the spirit of their respective regions.

Adding an experiential layer to the launch is the introduction of the EEST Passport, a thoughtfully designed dining journey that invites guests to explore Asia one plate at a time. Inspired by travel and cultural discovery, the passport allows diners to collect stamps across Chinese, Thai, Japanese, and Korean cuisines through curated dishes and cocktails. As guests progress through their culinary journey, they unlock exclusive experiences ranging from handcrafted cocktails and paired dishes to a signature Sunday Brunch experience.

Beyond the main dining experience, EEST also offers an exclusive selection of Private Dining Rooms designed for intimate celebrations, executive gatherings, and bespoke culinary experiences. Thoughtfully curated with refined interiors and personalized service, the PDRs provide an elevated setting where guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature Pan-Asian offerings in complete privacy and comfort.

Set within EEST’s serene and design-forward space, the new menu invites guests to rediscover Pan-Asian dining through a lens of quiet luxury and culinary excellence. With this launch, EEST continues to define the benchmark for refined Asian cuisine in Gurgaon where every detail is intentional, and every experience is memorable.