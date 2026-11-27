Bareilly, Nov 27: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has inaugurated its 75th centre in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen the regional IT industry and promote startup development. The facility was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada in the presence of state ministers, public representatives and senior STPI officials. Built with an investment of approximately ₹18.25 crore on a two-acre site, the centre aims to provide better infrastructure and support for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies, startups and technology entrepreneurs across the Rohilkhand region.

The new centre is expected to create opportunities for local talent, encourage innovation and support employment generation by connecting entrepreneurs with technology infrastructure and business networks. With 67 of STPI’s 75 centres located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the organisation continues to expand technology facilities beyond major urban hubs. The Bareilly facility is also expected to benefit aspiring entrepreneurs from nearby districts, including Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Badaun, while strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s growing digital economy. The initiative aims to encourage young professionals to build technology-based businesses locally and contribute to India’s broader digital growth.