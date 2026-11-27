New Delhi, Nov 27: India’s economic growth remains strong and resilient despite global uncertainties, with rising investments, expanding exports and sustained policy reforms strengthening the country’s position in the global economy, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026, Goyal highlighted India’s economic progress and called for greater long-term investments, innovative financing instruments and a stronger credit ecosystem to support the country’s ambitious development plans.

The Minister said India recorded 7.8 per cent economic growth in the first quarter of the current financial year and expressed confidence that the momentum would continue in the second quarter. Gross fixed capital formation increased by around 12 per cent, while exports reached USD 570 billion during the first seven months of the year. He also pointed to credit growth of nearly 19 per cent as a positive sign of improving economic activity.

Despite geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, trade uncertainties and disruptions to international transport routes, India has maintained investor confidence and economic stability, he said.

Goyal attributed the country’s performance to 12 years of continuous economic reforms, infrastructure development and policy initiatives aimed at improving the business environment. He said the Government was working towards the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with an ambition to transform India into a USD 30 trillion economy.

He also highlighted the role of GST reforms and free trade agreements in strengthening domestic consumption and expanding access to international markets. October witnessed record export performance of USD 90 billion in a single month, while GST collections also reached an all-time high, he noted.

On international trade, the Minister said India was strengthening its global economic partnerships through ongoing negotiations and new trade agreements. The proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was expected to be signed later this year and become operational by March or April next year. Discussions on the India-US trade agreement were also progressing towards finalisation.

According to Goyal, India’s expanding network of trade agreements would create new opportunities for manufacturers, exporters, agricultural businesses, seafood producers and service providers. He said the country’s preferential market access had increased significantly through agreements covering developed economies with a combined GDP of around USD 70 trillion.

India was also negotiating eight or nine additional trade agreements that could expand preferential market access to approximately USD 85 trillion of the global economy, further strengthening opportunities for Indian businesses.

The Minister said India’s growing economic scale, stronger foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows and foreign direct investment were helping the country withstand external economic shocks. He added that India’s relatively low national debt and strong record of meeting international financial obligations reflected the sustainability of its growth trajectory.

Highlighting the country’s long-term investment potential, Goyal pointed to opportunities emerging from infrastructure development, manufacturing expansion, semiconductor facilities, electricity networks, data centres and port infrastructure. These projects would require substantial capital, making the debt capital market increasingly important for financing India’s next phase of economic growth.

He stressed that India’s financing ecosystem must evolve to meet the scale and diversity of future investment requirements. Faster access to capital, efficient financing mechanisms and innovative debt instruments would be essential to support projects with longer development periods.

The Minister also encouraged private sector participation and said domestic institutional investors, pension funds, insurance companies and mutual funds could play a greater role in providing long-term capital. He urged investors to look beyond only highly rated bonds and contribute to the development of a broader credit market.

Goyal outlined five priorities for strengthening India’s debt capital market. He called on large companies, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to increasingly use bond markets to raise funds for capital expenditure and long-term projects.

He also urged institutional investors to support a wider range of debt instruments, while encouraging market participants to make bond transactions simpler, faster and more accessible. The Minister further called on exporters and financial institutions to convert opportunities created by trade agreements into actual investments and manufacturing capacity.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, he said the Government remained open to suggestions from industry participants to improve financing systems and introduce further reforms.

Goyal said India’s expanding consumer market was another important driver of future growth. Improvements in access to education, healthcare, housing, electricity, roads and digital connectivity were helping millions of people improve their living standards and move into higher income categories. This transition would generate new demand for goods and services, creating opportunities for businesses across sectors.

He also highlighted the importance of manufacturing quality, value addition and skill development in strengthening India’s global competitiveness. Greater investment in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing, would be crucial to positioning the country as a leading global manufacturing and technology destination.

The Minister called for increasing manufacturing investments and taking exports to the next level under the Make in India initiative. He said India must focus on developing globally competitive products, strengthening domestic supply chains and building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the requirements of emerging industries.

Concluding his address, Goyal expressed confidence in India’s long-term economic prospects and said the combined efforts of the Government, private investors and businesses would be essential to achieving the country’s development ambitions.

He emphasised that a stronger debt market, wider access to long-term capital and sustained investment in manufacturing and infrastructure would help India maintain its growth momentum and strengthen its position in the global economy.