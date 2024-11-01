Nectar Introduces SHRM Recognition & Rewards Powered by Nectar to Help Organizations Build Cultures of Appreciation

Lehi, UT, November 01, 2024, — Nectar, a leader in employee recognition and rewards, and SHRM are excited to announce the creation of “SHRM Recognition & Rewards powered by Nectar.” This symbolizes a strategic partnership aimed at transforming employee recognition and rewards programs, helping people feel more valued and appreciated at work.

The strategic partnership, launched earlier this year, seeks to revolutionize how organizations acknowledge great work, foster engagement, and promote core values. With the new co-branded logo, Nectar and SHRM further emphasize their shared initiative to help organizations create a deeper focus on improving employee recognition and workplace culture.

This news also follows the recent announcement of Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO of SHRM, joining Nectar as an official Advisor.

“Our partnership with SHRM emphasizes the critical role recognition plays in the modern workforce,” said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. “This partnership with SHRM underscores our commitment to helping employees at organizations around the globe feel appreciated and connected.”