New Relic Announces the Industry’s Only Observability Integration with DeepSeek to Accelerate AI Adoption and ROI

Bangalore, 5th February 2025: New Relic, Intelligent Observability company, announced the industry’s only observability solution for monitoring DeepSeek to help customers reduce the complexity and costs of developing, deploying, and monitoring generative AI (GenAI) apps. New Relic supports DeepSeek and DeepSeek on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. Now, customers can use New Relic AI monitoring to gain broad visibility across the AI stack for applications built with DeepSeek, all with a simplified setup and enhanced data security. This complements the cost efficiency and improved reasoning ability of DeepSeek’s open-source models, which make AI more accessible and accelerate AI innovation. Together, New Relic integrated with DeepSeek can help customers adopt AI faster and achieve quicker ROI.

Observability is Mission Critical to Selecting and Deploying Cost-Effective, High-Performance AI Models

Gartner predicts that over 80% of enterprises will use GenAI or deploy GenAI apps by 2026. Organizations leverage hundreds of models at once, and face mounting pressure to choose optimal models for their various use cases. Choosing the right AI models and deploying them quickly is crucial to gain a market advantage. New Relic offers an expansive, real-time view of the AI application stack—across services, infrastructure, and the AI layer—to ensure efficient, reliable, and cost-effective operations.

“With new models coming onto the market every day like DeepSeek, Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-Max, and more, organizations cannot afford to make the wrong decisions when it comes to their AI implementations in today’s hyper-competitive market,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “Observability solves this challenge by providing visibility across the AI stack. We are pioneering AI observability and extending our platform to include AI apps built with DeepSeek so enterprises can make the right decisions on which AI models to deploy and where to use them. Combining DeepSeek’s cost-effective AI models with our expertise in observability and APM gives enterprises a competitive edge in the AI race.”

New Relic unlocks faster ROI for AI applications built with DeepSeek

AI applications can complicate tech stacks, increase security concerns, and be cost-prohibitive. New Relic AI monitoring provides a broad view of the AI stack, along with key metrics on throughput, latency, and costs while supporting customers’ data privacy needs. It also traces the request flows across services and models to understand the inner workings of AI apps. New Relic AI Monitoring offers comprehensive monitoring for DeepSeek models, creating a powerful ecosystem that simplifies AI integration and addresses the growing challenge businesses face in selecting and optimizing AI models for their applications, particularly as the market becomes increasingly saturated and cost-prohibitive. By combining New Relic’s advanced monitoring capabilities with DeepSeek’s high-performance, cost-effective models, we are pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. This solution empowers businesses of all sizes to confidently adopt and optimize AI technologies, driving growth and maintaining a competitive edge in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace.

Benefits include:

Reliability assurance and quality: Gain full visibility into Deepseek-powered AI app performance with New Relic to quickly identify and resolve issues.

Gain full visibility into Deepseek-powered AI app performance with New Relic to quickly identify and resolve issues. Optimize AI Costs: L everage New Relic and cost-effective Deepseek to reduce AI development costs with insights into the token usage.

everage New Relic and cost-effective Deepseek to reduce AI development costs with insights into the token usage. Switch models with confidence: With New Relic’s unique model comparison features, clearly see the impact on app performance and token usage when switching between models.

With New Relic’s unique model comparison features, clearly see the impact on app performance and token usage when switching between models. Accelerate Innovation: Use New Relic’s AI monitoring and Deepseek’s open models to drive faster innovation and AI deployments.

New Relic expands its 60+ AI integration ecosystem with DeepSeek

This integration follows New Relic AI monitoring’s recent integrations with Nvidia NIM and Amazon Bedrock. New Relic offers the most expansive observability solution with 60+ AI integrations including OpenAI, Claude, Langchain, and Pinecone.

New Relic AI monitoring is available as part of its all-in-one observability platform and offered via its usage-based pricing model. Get started by contacting your New Relic account representative or signing up for a free account.