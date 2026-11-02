WeLead Conclave 2026 Concludes in New Delhi; IMAF Platforms Launches OUTX Forum and Recognises Industry Leaders

New Delhi, 02 November 2026: IMAF Platforms successfully hosted WeLead Conclave 2026, its flagship leadership forum, at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. Held under the theme “Same Room. Same Rules.”, the conclave brought together government representatives, academics, entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals for discussions on leadership, enterprise and emerging opportunities across industries.

The event featured 12 distinguished speakers representing public administration, finance, academia, entrepreneurship, hospitality, leadership and adventure tourism. Their participation reflected the conclave’s commitment to bringing diverse professional perspectives together on a common platform.

The speaker lineup included Dr. Harish Yadav, Assistant Director, Ministry of Finance; Satish Kumar, IES, Assistant Director, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; O. P. Patel, Assistant Director, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Prof. (Dr.) Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor, VC MUIT.

Other speakers included Toolika Rani, mountaineer, TEDx speaker and assistant professor; Dr. Arpit Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive of Seven Seas Spa; Vanya Arya, spiritual healing and leadership coach; Venkatesh Maheshwari, Founder and Managing Director of GOKYO Outdoor and Everest summitteer; Dr. Zina Kyriakou, founder and dean of an international executive school; Sangeeta Sindhi, Founder of Impact Image Consultants and Everest summitteer; Rajeev Narang, TEDx speaker and brand strategist; and Dr. Tarunika Jain Agrawal, academic and finance professional associated with the University of Delhi.

OUTX Forum Launched to Expand Industry Collaboration

A key announcement at the conclave was the launch of the OUTX Forum, an initiative by IMAF Platforms designed to connect businesses, brands, institutions and industry stakeholders across interconnected sectors.

OUTX (Outventure Exchange) brings together the worlds of sports, tourism, sustainability, retail and adventure within an integrated industry ecosystem. The platform aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, partnerships and business development through industry engagement and collaborative opportunities.

The launch marks an expansion of IMAF Platforms’ initiatives beyond leadership forums into broader industry engagement and business collaboration.

IMAF Recognition Programme Celebrates Leadership and Impact

The IMAF Recognition Programme honoured individuals and organisations for contributions aligned with the platform’s four pillars: Insights, Meaning, Action and Futures.

Individual Recognition

INSIGHTS- Dr. Tarunika Jain Agrawal

Thought Leadership & Industry Impact | Associate Professor, University of Delhi

Recognised for her contribution to knowledge, critical thinking and academic perspectives that inform decision-making and industry understanding.

MEANING- Deepali Jain

People & Culture Leadership | Founder, Manmauji Safar

Recognised for her entrepreneurial journey and purpose-driven approach to her work.

ACTION- Aman Puri

Entrepreneurial Vision & Impact | Founder, Steadfast

Recognised for entrepreneurial initiative and the ability to translate intent into execution.

FUTURES- Nureen Choudhary

Future-Ready Innovation Leadership | Founder, Career Shift

Recognised for her contribution to future-oriented leadership and enterprise-building.

Organisational Recognition

INSIGHTS- GOKYO Outdoor

Knowledge & Innovation Excellence

Recognised for its contribution to its sector and the broader industry ecosystem.

MEANING- Claying Thoughts and Pottery Studio

Social Impact & Purpose Excellence

Recognised for its purpose-led approach and contribution to creative enterprise.

ACTION- Seven Seas Spa

Business Growth & Scale Excellence

Recognised for its focus on business execution and value creation in the service sector.

FUTURES- SimplyHR Solutions LLP

Future-Ready Workplace Excellence

Recognised for its role in the HR solutions ecosystem and the evolving future of work.

Special Mention

Himnesh Singh- Emerging Digital Changemaker

Himnesh Singh received a special mention for his contribution to the spirit and objectives of the conclave as an emerging digital changemaker.

The programme reflected IMAF Platforms’ focus on recognising achievements across knowledge, purpose, execution and future-oriented innovation.

WeLead Conclave Acknowledges Its Sponsors and Partners

The conclave was supported by organisations sharing its commitment to leadership, entrepreneurship, learning and industry collaboration.

Title Sponsors: Maharishi University, Valuemax Advisors Pvt. Ltd., GOKYO Outdoor, Inspire Sports and Seven Seas Spa.

Media Partners: The CEO Magazine, Realty&More and SORE Magazine.

Knowledge Partner: International Executive School (IES).

The media partners helped extend the event’s reach, while IES supported its knowledge-driven approach to leadership development and informed decision-making. IMAF Platforms acknowledges the contribution of all associated partners and supporting organisations.

A Shared Vision for Leadership and the Future

The conclave’s four-pillar framework- Insights, Meaning, Action and Futures provided a common thread across its discussions and recognition programme. The theme “Same Room. Same Rules.” emphasised the importance of bringing people from different professional backgrounds together for open dialogue and shared learning.

Commenting on the conclave, Manisha Singh, CEO and Managing Director of IMAF Platforms and Convenor of WeLead Conclave 2026, said:

“WeLead was built on a simple but powerful belief: meaningful progress begins when we bring diverse perspectives into the same room and create the conditions for honest dialogue, shared learning and collective action.

For us, this was not merely about hosting an event. It was about creating a platform where leadership is viewed through the lenses of insight, purpose, execution and the future we want to shape together. The launch of OUTX and the IMAF Recognition Programme are important steps in that journey.

I am deeply grateful to our speakers, partners, participants and every individual who trusted this vision and contributed to making WeLead a meaningful beginning. This is a continuing conversation, and we look forward to building on it through future initiatives by IMAF Platforms.”

Looking Ahead

With the launch of OUTX and the IMAF Recognition Programme, IMAF Platforms continues to develop initiatives that connect people, businesses and ideas across industries. WeLead Conclave 2026 represents a step in this broader effort to foster collaboration, acknowledge meaningful contributions and create opportunities for future engagement.

About IMAF Platforms

IMAF Platforms- Insights. Meaning. Action. Futures. is a multi-industry platform focused on dialogue, knowledge exchange, collaboration and business engagement through curated forums, conclaves, expos and industry initiatives.

About WeLead Conclave

WeLead Conclave is a flagship initiative of IMAF Platforms built around the philosophy “Same Room. Same Rules.” It brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and changemakers to explore leadership, purpose, execution and future readiness.

Media Contact

IMAF Platforms

Email: event@imaf.in

Website: www.imaf.in

Building Connections. Enabling Perspectives. Shaping What Comes Next.