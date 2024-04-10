NewSpace: Latitude and Aldoria formalise partnership for Zephyr launch and collision avoidance

Colorado Springs, USA, 10 April 2024 – Latitude, a pioneering start-up from Reims, France, specialized in the design and development of light space launch vehicles (with its Zephyr launcher), and Aldoria, a leading space surveillance provider, have signed a 3-year partnership agreement. The collaboration between these two entities, whose activities are complementary, materializes through Aldoria’s “Altitude” two fold offering :

● Aldoria will support Latitude during the pre-launch and launch phases of the Zephyr light launcher, and,

● and will enable Latitude to enhance its launch activities by providing anti-collision protection for its customers.

The memorandum of understanding between the two NewSpace players was signed on April 9 at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Phase 1 – Preparing for the launches of Zephyr, the launcher developed by Latitude

The first test launch and the first commercial launch of the Zephyr high-speed launcher are scheduled respectively for late 2025 and 2026. Aldoria will support Latitude during the pre-launch phases: acquiring the flight permit and analysing trajectories to avoid any risk of collision. As for the launch, Aldoria will be responsible for analysing the launcher’s flight path to avoid any risk of mid-air collision. Finally, Aldoria will be responsible for checking that deorbiting manoeuvres are carried out with optimum safety.

Part 2 – Enhancing Latitude’s launch activity with anti-collision capability

The number of active satellites in low-Earth orbit is expected to reach 40,000 within the next decade, compared with nearly 9,000 today. Aldoria’s orbital information system generates independent measurements and anticipates close approaches between space objects, enabling satellite protection.

By alerting operators in real-time, Aldoria will protect Latitude customers from all risks arising from a collision with debris and/or a satellite. Under this agreement, Aldoria will provide this service for 8 weeks prior to launch. In addition, thanks to Aldoria’s software and Latitude’s Zephyr launcher, customers will benefit from optimised mission definition.

This partnership will enable Latitude to expand its launch services for its customers. ” With this partnership, Latitude is serenely preparing for the launch of Zephyr, while positioning itself on Space Situational Awareness matters. The discussions that we held in the run-up to the partnership enabled both parties to share their respective visions and pinpoint future challenges for the market. This is a forward-looking partnership that anticipates future developments in the sector,” says Adeline Pitrois, Sales Director at Latitude.