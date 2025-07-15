NewTek Introduces the RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors for Demanding Industrial Applications

Pennsauken, NJ, July 15, 2025 — Utilizing Hall Effect technology, these sensors provide exceptional rotational position (angle) measurement, offering high performance and dependability in the harshest conditions.

The non-contact design of these sensors measures rotational position without mechanical moving parts that can wear out over time. This unique feature extends the angle sensor’s operational life and ensures long-term measurement stability. In industrial settings where sensor downtime can be costly, this durability translates into long-term cost savings.

The non-contact measurement also enhances noise immunity, allowing for accurate measurements in environments with significant electrical magnetic interference. The RVD series provide excellent repeatability for consistent performance and operate in dusty, wet or oily environments. This makes them ideal for use in machinery, engines and other demanding environments.

The RVD Hall Effect Angle Sensors are highly rugged and can withstand a variety of harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, vibration, and moisture. They offer a fast response time, making them suitable for dynamic motion applications. Their reliability and robustness make them ideal for various sectors, including automotive, industrial, aerospace and energy, where they can be used for measuring angles in applications such as: