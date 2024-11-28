Niva Bupa launches HealthyCities initiative to create a greener planet

New Delhi, 28, November, 2024: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd. (Niva Bupa) has kick-started #HealthyCities initiative to contribute towards a sustainable and greener planet. Our cities face numerous environmental challenges, including air pollution, rising temperatures, and reduced green spaces. The #HealthyCities initiative is launched with an intent to address these issues by establishing dense forests that act as natural air purifiers, absorb pollutants and releases fresh oxygen. The increased vegetation also helps to mitigate the urban heat island effect, reducing temperatures and creating a more sustainable urban ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, Niva Bupa collaborated with NGO Green Yatra for a plantation drive to establish a Miyawaki Forest at DDA Park in Dwarka Najafgarh Zone, Sector 26, New Delhi. The plantation drive was led by Niva Bupa employees who volunteered for the initiative. They were trained in the Miyawaki method, known for its ability to create dense urban forests that grow faster and capture more carbon than traditional forests. The Miyawaki method is highly effective for creating urban forest cover quickly on degraded land that has been used for other purposes such as agriculture or construction. Trees planted using this method grows faster leading to higher levels of CO2 capture and higher biodiversity levels. The project is aimed at enhancing urban biodiversity and addressing the pressing issue of air pollution.

Over 6,000 saplings from 35 local native species were planted, covering 2000 square meters of urban land to support the local ecosystem. Green Yatra will manage the project for 2 years and take care of the newly planted saplings. This initiative embodies Niva Bupa’s commitment to a sustainable and healthier future for people and the planet.

Earlier in the year, Niva Bupa participated in #HealthyCities challenge by Bupa Foundation and encouraged its employees as well their friends and families to walk at least 6,000 steps every day for a period of one month. As part of the initiative the Bupa Foundation donated £40,380 to Green Yatra in India for creating the Miyawaki forest in New Delhi.

This initiative reflects Niva Bupa’s commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact on society. Through this collaborative effort, the organization hopes to inspire others to contribute towards building a more inclusive and compassionate society.