Nobero, India’s Most Loved FashleisureTM Brand, goes offline starting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 18th, 2025- Nobero, a travel focused FashleisureTM brand, from TMRW House of Brands, achieved a significant milestone today. The brand launched their first ever Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. Nobero’s first EBO is all set to be a hub for showcasing the best of the brand’s collection while providing the perfect stage for the exciting new product & category launches that are planned. With this launch, Nobero starts their ambitious offline journey of having 25 stores across the country by the end of FY26.

Says Prashanth Aluru, CEO & Co-founder, TMRW House of Brands, “As part of Nobero’s hypergrowth scale-up and being the leading category creator in the segment of Fashleisure, offering consumers the convenience of shopping both online and offline is the next phase of the brand’s journey. This is in-line with our strategy at TMRW to ensure all brands have a cross-channel presence, with seamless shopping experience across D2C, EBOs and leading E-Commerce marketplaces. Nobero, is our newest addition to this club, with a distinctive retail experience at a leading mall in Hyderabad! At a rapid pace, we have added close to 30 stores over the last few quarters showing the power of omni-channel presence for all brands within the TMRW portfolio. We will continue the aggressive expansion momentum to scale to 125++ stores by the end of FY26”.

Known for their distinctive design language and functional comfort, Nobero has established a niche in the fashion forward athleisure category amongst a loyal millennial consumer base, across India. And the consumer conversations clearly indicate their preference about being mindful with life inside & outside of their professional realm. Picking up on this insight, the brand has been reinventing itself continuously. The result is stylish, yet comfortable.

Says Karthik Venkat, Co-founder, Nobero, “We are beyond excited to bring Nobero a step closer to our customers through this EBO. Having our customers experience the products & spirit of the brand at close quarters and in-person interactions are our key inspirations behind going offline. With this EBO we aim at achieving 3 major goals: – Bring our ‘traveler brand’ story alive through a thoughtfully crafted design language – Make it the ‘runway’ for some of the most exciting new product launches we have planned – Utilize this platform to get real-time feedback from customers & improve the Nobero-experience The EBO marks the beginning of a very special journey for us. We will be having some of our customers who has been with us since the beginning of the brand’s journey to inaugurate the EBO. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

Nobero marked the launch of its 1st EBO with a very special initiative of having some of their loyal consumers inaugurate the store. In a unique expression of showing gratitude & creating an unforgettable brand experience, Nobero invited some their most loyal to inaugurate the stores. These guests of honour also had a chance to preview the store.