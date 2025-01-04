NSE Sets Records: Highest IPOs in Asia & Global Equity Capital Leader in 2024

Chandigarh, January 4, 2025: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announces a significant achievement with 268 successful IPOs across Mainboard (90) and SME (178) in the calendar year 2024 raising Rs. 1.67 lakh crores. This marks the highest number of IPOs recorded in any calendar year, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in India’s capital markets.

In CY 2024, there were a total of 1145 IPOs raised globally compared to 1,271[1] in the year before (2023). India led the chart with NSE facilitating 268 companies going for IPOs raising total fundraising of approximately ₹ 1.67 lakh crores ($ 19.5 bn) (including the largest IPO in India and second largest IPO globally of $3.3bn of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.). This comprises both Main Board and SME listings, 90 companies (excluding REITs, InVITS, and FPOs) listed on the Main Board, raising over ~ ₹1.59 lakh crore ($18.57 bn), while 178 SMEs collectively raised around ~ ₹ 7,349 crore ($0.86 bn),. This increase in activity reflects a robust interest from investors and a trend among companies to seek public capital for growth.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE stated, “The record number of IPOs during this calendar year highlights the resilience and potential of the Indian economy. Companies across various sectors are recognizing the value of public markets to support their growth strategies. The data suggests that NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia which includes the IPOs Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange) have done cumulatively. Further NSE has facilitated the highest amount of Funds raised through IPOs in CY2024 of $17.3 Bn vis a vis other Global exchanges like NYSE of $ 15.9 bn, and Shanghai Stock Exchange $ 8.8 Bn”.

The below table highlights the impressive performance of the NSE visa vis other top exchanges in Asia which includes, Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange). Additionally, the data illustrates Funds raised in IPOs ($bn) by the top 5 stock exchanges. This reflects that India’s NSE has achieved remarkable growth in terms of the number of listings & funds raised vis a vis other major global exchange.