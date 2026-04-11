NSE to Introduce Nanosecond Level Order Acknowledgement Across All Market Segments

New Delhi, Apr 11 (BNP): The National Stock Exchange of India is set to roll out a major technology upgrade that will allow nanosecond-level order delivery acknowledgements across its equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments.

This advancement is aimed at significantly improving the speed and efficiency of trade processing on one of India’s leading stock exchanges. With the new system, traders will receive near-instant confirmation when their orders are received and processed, reducing latency to extremely fine time intervals.

The upgrade is expected to benefit high-frequency trading participants and institutional investors who rely heavily on ultra-fast execution and system reliability. It also reflects NSE’s continued focus on strengthening its technological infrastructure and keeping pace with global standards in modern electronic trading systems.

By extending this capability across all market segments, NSE is moving toward a more unified and high-performance trading environment, enhancing overall market responsiveness and operational efficiency.