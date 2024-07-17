Nuvoco Vistas Corp Achieves Highest-ever Profitability with Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 1,657 Crores and PAT at Rs. 147 Crores

17th July 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a leading building materials Company in India, announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. With 25 MMTPA of combined installed capacity, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. is the fifth largest cement group in India and amongst the leading cement players in East India.

The Company’s consolidated cement sales volume stood at 18.8 MMT in FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs. 10,733 crores, during the same period. Consolidated EBITDA improved by 35% YoY to Rs. 1,657 crores. Further, the company reduced net debt by Rs. 384 crores YoY to Rs. 4,030 crores, resulting in Net debt / EBITDA of 2.4x.

This year marked the successful commissioning of a 1.2 MMTPA Grinding unit at the Haryana Cement Plant, marking a significant milestone in our expansion. The development has enhanced North share in the total company’s capacity from 20% to 24% and will further solidify our footprint in the region. The company completed debottlenecking projects at Risda and Nimbol Plants, which has resulted in a notable increase in clinker capacity.

The Company remains dedicated to its strategic imperative in premiumization and has expanded its premium products Duraguard F2F and Concreto Uno, into the markets of West Bengal and Jharkhand. Concreto Uno’s unique water-repelling properties and damp lock formula address the ever-changing needs of the construction industry.

The Company made significant strides in sustainability efforts under its ‘Protect Our Planet’ agenda with a reduction in carbon emissions by ~2% YoY to 454 kg CO2 per ton of cementitious materials1, reaffirming our position amongst the industry leaders in low carbon emissions. The Alternate Fuel Rate (AFR mix) saw an impressive improvement, increasing to 13% in FY24 from 9% in FY23, amongst the best in the industry. The Company also increased its solar power capacity to 5.3 MW in FY24 from 1.5 MW in FY23.