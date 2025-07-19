NWIDA Welcomes Matt Zieminski to Board of Directors as Legislative Strategy Lead

West Orange, NJ, July 19, 2025 — The National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA), the leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for independent wireless dealers, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Zieminski to its Board of Directors. Zieminski will serve as the Legislative Strategy Lead, bringing his extensive expertise in policy advocacy and industry representation to advance NWIDA’s mission of protecting and empowering wireless dealers nationwide.

In this role, Zieminski will spearhead NWIDA’s efforts to promote dealer-friendly legislation, ensuring that the voices of independent wireless dealers are heard in critical policy discussions. His responsibilities will include providing strategic direction on legislative initiatives, identifying key advocacy opportunities, and representing NWIDA in conversations with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and advocacy groups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Zieminski to our Board of Directors,” said Adam Wolf, President of NWIDA. “Matt’s deep knowledge of the wireless industry and his proven track record in legislative advocacy make him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership will help us drive meaningful change and protect the interests of independent wireless dealers across the country.”

By aligning his expertise with NWIDA’s goals, Zieminski will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the independent wireless dealer community.

“I’m honored to join NWIDA’s Board of Directors and take on this important role,” said Zieminski. “Independent wireless dealers are the backbone of the industry, and I’m excited to contribute to efforts that protect their businesses and ensure a thriving ecosystem for years to come.”

As Legislative Strategy Lead, Zieminski will also provide guidance on the development of resources and tools to empower wireless dealers to engage with legislative issues effectively. His collaborative approach will align NWIDA’s legislative efforts with its broader organizational goals, further strengthening the association’s impact.