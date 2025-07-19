Perficient Appoints Rajesh Mehta as CFO; Paul Martin To Retire

SAINT LOUIS & NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 — Perficient, the global consultancy transforming the world’s most innovative enterprises through AI-first solutions, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Mehta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mehta succeeds longtime CFO Paul Martin, who will retire and remain in a consulting role to support the transition.

This leadership change comes as Perficient enters a new phase of accelerated growth and strategic transformation under recently appointed CEO Yusuf Tayob, a former Accenture Group Chief Executive. Following its transition to a private company, Perficient is expanding its executive team to scale operations and advance its position as a premier provider of next-generation, AI-driven consulting services.

Mehta brings more than two decades of financial and operational leadership experience in the technology sector, including senior executive roles at Wipro and Capgemini. He is known for delivering business-aligned financial results, scaling global operations, and leading complex M&A integrations. Mehta brings an AI-first leadership pedigree – from AI-first financial reporting to talent productivity, to developing industry leading commercial and pricing models for AI-led delivery.

“Perficient is a recognized AI-first consulting leader, and I’m thrilled to join a global team with a strong reputation for innovation, operational excellence, and people-centric culture,” said Mehta. “I believe strongly in Perficient’s AI-first approach, which enables clients to build fast, smart, and at scale. Having spent my career building high performing companies, empowering teams, and fostering trusted and strategic relationships, I look forward to working with Yusuf and the leadership team to create long-term value for our clients, colleagues, and partners.”

Martin has served as CFO since 2006, helping lead Perficient through multiple growth cycles, dozens of acquisitions, and the company’s recent privatization. He also provided oversight of human resources, legal, internal IT, and M&A operations, playing a central role in building the company’s foundation for scale.

“Serving Perficient has been a remarkable experience,” said Martin. “I am proud of all we have accomplished and believe Perficient is well positioned to continue its long-term growth trajectory. As I step into retirement, I look forward to watching Perficient’s continued success for many years.”

“For nearly two decades, Paul has been a pillar of strength and integrity, guiding Perficient through transformative growth,” said Tayob. “We’re grateful for his steady leadership and lasting impact. As we welcome Rajesh, we’re continuing to make bold investments in the future – scaling capabilities, expanding global reach, and sharpening our position as a trusted AI-first consultancy.”