Oakridge Gachibowli School Soars to New Heights with 100percent Pass Rate in CBSE Results

6th July 2024 Hyderabad, Telangana, India Oakridge International School Gachibowli is thrilled to announce the outstanding performance of its students in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE 2024) Grade 12 and Secondary School Examination (SSE 2024) Grade 10 results. The students, through their unwavering dedication and hard work, have achieved an impressive milestone, attaining a 100% pass rate with an average score of 78.06% and 75.9%, respectively.

In a remarkable feat, Vetali Machavarapu has emerged as the shining star of Oakridge International Gachibowli School, securing an outstanding score of 95.8% in the Class 12th examinations. Additionally, Sanvi Bidhania, the top scorer in Grade 10, has set a remarkable example by achieving an exceptional score of 97.8%.

Vetali Machavarapu expressed gratitude for her achievement, stating, “I’m incredibly proud and hope it sets the tone for my future endeavours. This achievement is the result of my teachers’ and parents’ collective efforts. I sincerely thank my parents and teachers for their constant support and encouragement.” Sanvi Bidhania, Grade 10’s top scorer, expressed, “Attaining this score is a significant achievement, thanks to the invaluable support of Oakridge’s dedicated teachers and my parents. Their guidance has motivated me to excel. Every student can succeed with perseverance and consistency, and I aim to apply the same determination in my future pursuits.”

These outstanding results demonstrate the collaborative efforts of the students, their families, and the faculty members of Oakridge International Gachibowli School. The school’s commitment to fostering a learning and intellectual growth culture, facilitated by expert teachers, played a pivotal role in these remarkable achievements.

CBSE Head Rukmani Kumar expressed delight, stating, “We’re thrilled by the exceptional achievements of our Grade 10 and Grade 12 students. Their relentless dedication, along with the support of our faculty and parents, has led to outstanding results. This success underscores the collaborative effort between students, teachers, and parents, elevating academic excellence. We’re committed to pushing boundaries and delivering a world-class education that empowers our students to excel.”

Oakridge International School Gachibowli celebrates not just the outstanding academic achievements of its students but also the spirit of collaboration and dedication that underpins these successes.