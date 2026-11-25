Bhubaneswar, Nov 25: Odisha is looking to expand its business, trade and tourism connections with Indonesia through Odisha Parab 2026, being organised in Bali to showcase the state’s cultural heritage and economic potential.

The festival has brought together government representatives, business stakeholders, cultural groups and members of the Odia diaspora. The initiative aims to create greater opportunities for cooperation between Odisha and Bali in tourism, handicrafts, handlooms, food products and entrepreneurship.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships in tourism, trade and business. She said the historical relationship between Odisha and Bali could provide a foundation for stronger modern-day economic ties.

The event features exhibitions of Odisha’s traditional arts, Pattachitra paintings, palm-leaf artwork, handlooms and local cuisine. The Odisha Tourism Pavilion is also promoting destinations such as Konark, Puri, Chilika Lake, Similipal and Koraput to attract international visitors.

An interaction with the Odia diaspora in Indonesia is another key part of the programme, offering an opportunity to strengthen cultural and professional connections.

Organised by the Odisha government in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Bali, with support from FICCI, Odisha Parab aims to promote the state as a destination for tourism, investment and business partnerships.

The initiative is expected to improve Odisha’s international visibility and open doors for future cooperation with Indonesian businesses. While no specific investment agreements or trade deals have been announced, the event provides a platform to explore new commercial opportunities and strengthen people-to-people ties.