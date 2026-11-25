New Delhi, Nov 25: Gold and silver prices declined in the domestic market on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global bullion prices amid a stronger US dollar and concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold fell ₹915, or 0.74%, to touch a morning low of ₹1,21,414 per 10 grams, against its previous close of ₹1,22,329.

Silver prices also came under pressure, declining ₹1,518, or more than 1%, to ₹1,43,920 per kg. The metal had closed at ₹1,45,438 per kg in the previous session.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹11,420 per gram, while 18-carat and 14-carat gold stood at ₹9,345 and ₹7,500 per gram, respectively. Silver was trading at ₹165 per gram.

The decline in precious metals comes as concerns over persistent US inflation and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of higher interest rates. Rising US Treasury yields and a firm dollar have also reduced the appeal of gold and silver among investors.

Market experts expect precious metals to remain volatile as investors monitor upcoming US economic data and further signals from the Federal Reserve.

The fall in prices may offer some relief to jewellery buyers, although investors in gold-linked products could see the impact of the market correction on their holdings.

Prices are based on market updates available on November 25, 2026, and may change during the trading session.