The Akshaya Patra Foundation participated in a panel discussion titled “Responsibility by Design: Promising Business Practices” at the Development Dialogues, hosted by Prof. Surya Deva, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, on 24 November 2026. The discussion was held on the sidelines of the UN Forum on Business and Human Rights.

The discussion focused on how businesses can embed responsibility for people and the planet into their models, governance, incentives, and everyday operations.

During the dialogue Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director – Strategy and International Affairs, The Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “Feeding school children is a systematic, strategic social intervention that can provide food and nutrition security and act as a social safety net through child development. We are proud implementers of the flagship PM Poshan mid-day meals initiative for the past 26 years.

Akshaya Patra is essentially a successful, time-tested Public-Private Partnership where the best minds from for-profit and non-profit sectors and the Government come together, driven by the shared conviction that hunger is a solvable problem. We believe that every meal for a child is an investment for a sustainable future.

Emphasising the importance of cross-learning between the sectors, he said “We see there are several examples of good companies of all sizes in various sectors that have successfully integrated larger human and environmental aspects and are still profitable.I believe such successful and proven model organisations should become examples and these ‘proof-of-concept’ case studies have to be promoted to create awareness and develop an understanding among others of how they can also adopt and integrate human rights and the environment in their business models.”