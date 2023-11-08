Onspring Promotes Nichole Windholz to Chief Information Security Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, November 7, 2023 — Onspring, a no-code GRC software platform, announced today the promotion of Nichole Windholz to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In her new role, Nichole will be responsible for overseeing the company’s information security strategy and ensuring the protection of Onspring’s data and systems.

As CISO, Nichole will lead a team of professionals responsible for safeguarding Onspring’s information assets from threats. She will work closely with cross-functional teams across the organization to develop and maintain effective security controls, risk management strategies, and incident response plans. Nichole will also be responsible for staying abreast of the latest security threats and industry trends, ensuring that Onspring remains at the forefront of information security best practices.

“Nichole has been an invaluable asset to our organization, and her promotion to CISO is well-deserved,” said Chris Pantaenius, co-founder and co-CEO of Onspring. “Her deep understanding of information security coupled with her commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our overall security posture. I am confident that Nichole will continue to play a crucial role in protecting our customers’ data and maintaining the highest standards of security.”

Nichole has extensive experience in the field of information security and cybersecurity. She has played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing Onspring’s security policies, procedures, and practices. Her expertise and dedication have been instrumental in maintaining the company’s strong security posture and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data. Prior to joining Onspring in 2021, she spent 24 years at Cerner Corporation and was senior security manager. Nichole has several industry accreditations, including a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) license and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) license, as well as a Project Management Professional accreditation.

Onspring continues to offer the industry the most comprehensive governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software. Onspring recently announced it has achieved the FedRAMP In Process designation for Onspring GovCloud, a key milestone in the process of receiving FedRAMP Authorization. The company recently launched version 25.0 of its no-code GRC software, which brings the entire business ecosystem together to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment, and resilience.

For the fifth consecutive year, Onspring ranked as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader and maintained 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites. The company has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery. To learn more about Onspring’s solutions, visit Onspring’s website.