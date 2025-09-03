Orchard Corp. Appoints James Cantrell as First CEO to Lead Strategic Growth

CHICAGO, September 03, 2025 — Orchard Corp., a healthcare staffing company recognized for its long-standing relationships with hospitals and providers, has appointed James Cantrell as its first chief executive officer. The appointment comes as Orchard celebrates its 15th anniversary and accelerates national expansion in the locum tenens staffing space.

Cantrell brings more than 15 years of leadership experience, including deep expertise in healthcare staffing. Known for scaling organizations and building high-performance teams, he has consistently helped hospitals connect with highly qualified healthcare providers.

“When I founded Orchard in 2010, my vision was to build a company rooted in integrity, transparency, and a commitment to my colleagues in healthcare,” said Dr. N. Ram Saladi, founder of Orchard Corp. “With James at the helm, I’m confident we will preserve those values while expanding them nationally.”

Now in its 15th year, Orchard has grown from a regional partner into a trusted national agency, connecting hundreds of hospitals with hundreds of providers. In the past five years, the company has doubled its hospital partnerships, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and quality.

“James embodies the type of visionary and servant leader we were seeking to guide Orchard into its next phase,” said Indira Saladi, president of Orchard Corp. “His experience, values and proven ability to build strong teams align perfectly with Orchard’s mission to deliver innovative, high-quality staffing solutions.”

“With Orchard’s strong foundation and reputation for excellence, we are entering a new chapter filled with opportunity,” Cantrell said. “I see incredible potential to accelerate our growth, strengthen our teams and forge partnerships that create lasting value for our clients, providers and the communities we all serve.”