Over 50gw Of Solar Installations In India Are Protected By Socomec Pv Disconnect Switches, Driving Sustainable Growth

New Delhi, 20th November 2024: Socomec India, a specialist in power management solutions, has reached a remarkable milestone, having supplied its Photovoltaic (PV) disconnect switches for over 50GW of solar installations, out of the total 90 GW installed in India. In support of its ‘Energizing India’ vision for sustainable growth, Socomec is proud in this achievement for contributing to the country’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

Socomec’s SIRCO PV and INOSYS disconnect switches are designed to handle DC power up to 1500 VDC across various electrical circuits, including both floating and bipolar configurations. With patented technology that offers 500 / 750 VDC breaking capacity per pole, the switch minimizes power dissipation and provides an exceptionally compact solution that meets the rigorous demands of photovoltaic applications.

For higher voltage applications, Socomec has further raised its bar and upgraded its technology to offer 2000 VDC options, available in 3- or 4-pole configurations. These cutting-edge switches, the first of their kind on the market, enable solar power systems to deliver superior efficiency and performance at higher voltages. This advancement keeps Socomec ahead of the competition, solidifying its role as a leader in meeting the evolving needs of the solar energy market.

Beyond cutting-edge technology, Socomec has built a strong reputation and earned the trust of key players in the photovoltaic ecosystem. The company has forged valuable relationships with Combiner box manufacturers, solar inverter manufacturers, EPC contractors, system integrators, and other PV infrastructure stakeholders. This extensive network, combined with Socomec’s stringent product quality and exceptional customer service, has resulted in strong customer loyalty and satisfaction across the solar sector.

Socomec’s leadership in the PV sector is also driven by its commitment to continuous innovation. The company allocates 8% of its annual turnover to Research and Development, ensuring that its products not only meet, but exceed industry standards. This dedication to technological advancement enables Socomec to provide solutions that enhance the reliability, safety and efficiency of solar power installations operating in India’s diverse and often extreme environmental conditions.

Make in India to Support Market Needs

In line with its commitment to India’s solar growth, Socomec has further strengthened its position by manufacturing PV disconnect switches at its state-of-the-art plant in Gurgaon in the last one decade. This manufacturing facility ensures the timely availability of Socomec’s high-quality PV disconnect switches to meet the growing demands of the local market, reducing lead times and enabling faster response to customer needs.