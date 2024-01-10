Ozone Group Unveils Vision to Lead Global Pain Management, Introduces ‘MOLECULE’ for Diversified Initiatives

New Delhi, January 10, 2024: In an event held at Le Meridien Hotel, Delhi, on January 10, 2024, Ozone launched its Molecule initiative with a vision to become world’s foremost pain management company marking milestone underscoring the company’s dedication to eradicating pain.

Ambitious Vision for a Pain-Free World

Mr. Saurav Banerjee, Group Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, expressed the company’s mission, emphasizing the commitment to “Adding years to life and life to years.” He highlighted the visionary leadership of Mr. S C Sehgal, recognized as “The Father of Qualinomics,” for providing quality medicine economically to over a million patients in India and abroad.

Industry Recognition and Revolutionizing Healthcare

Dr. Nivedita Murkute, Senior Director of the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council, commended Ozone’s unconventional approach to pain management, aligning with the evolving needs of the industry. ‘Ozone – The Junoon of Ozone in Pain Management’ was hailed as a significant step towards revolutionizing healthcare.

Distinctiveness and Growth

Proud of its success with DFO (Different From Others), Ozone embraces its distinctiveness, rapidly emerging as one of the industry’s fastest-growing companies. The company’s vision of becoming the No.1 pain management company globally was underscored at the event.

Symbolic Bumblebee Insignia and Multi-dimensional Approach

Inspired by the Bumblebee’s spirit of breaking conventions, Ozone aims to defy expectations in its journey to become the leading pain management company worldwide. Mr. S C Sehgal, CMD of OZONE Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to multi-dimensional growth beyond its present business. Initiatives under Qualinomics, focusing on cancer management and prevention, were highlighted.

Introduction of “Molecule” Division

A noteworthy addition to Ozone’s initiatives is the introduction of the “Molecule” division, adopting the Bumblebee insignia. This division signifies a significant step towards fulfilling the company’s vision of reducing pain globally and making the world a better place to live.

Patient Testimony